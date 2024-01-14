International
Sweden Building Two New Subs to ‘Track’ Russia in Baltic Sea – Report
Sweden Building Two New Subs to ‘Track’ Russia in Baltic Sea – Report
The diesel-electric vessels, scheduled for launch between 2027 and 2028, will join the Swedish fleet of older submarines.
Sweden’s two new submarines will aim to help NATO "tighten its grip" in the Baltic Sea and contain Russia, Politico has reported.The diesel­­­-electric vessels, named Blekinge and Skane after two Swedish counties, pertain to the Blekinge-class, or the A26 type, which is the next generation of submarines developed by the Saab Kockums shipyard for the Swedish Navy.The 66-­meter­-long subs will reportedly be equipped with advanced armaments, stealthy propulsion and sonar-evading hulls. They are expected to be unveiled between 2027 and 2028.Blekinge and Skane are Sweden’s first new subs to be built since the mid-1990s and will join the country’s four older ships.Sweden is currently awaiting ratification of the country's NATO membership by the Turkish parliament.Moscow has repeatedly warned of what it calls unprecedented NATO activity along its western borders, which the alliance claims is aimed at containing alleged Russian "aggression." The Kremlin has underscored that Russia poses no threat, but that it will not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
Sweden Building Two New Subs to ‘Track’ Russia in Baltic Sea – Report

12:37 GMT 14.01.2024
Sweden's Gotland submarine. File photo
Sweden's Gotland submarine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2024
© Wikipedia / Jonn Leffmann
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
The diesel-electric vessels will join the Swedish fleet of older submarines after their scheduled launch between 2027 and 2028.
Sweden’s two new submarines will aim to help NATO "tighten its grip" in the Baltic Sea and contain Russia, Politico has reported.

The subs are designed to patrol NATO’s "eastern reaches under the Baltic Sea, tracking and countering Moscow’s maritime moves amid ever-worsening relations between Russia and Europe," according to the news outlet. The Swedish government has not commented on the matter yet.

The diesel­­­-electric vessels, named Blekinge and Skane after two Swedish counties, pertain to the Blekinge-class, or the A26 type, which is the next generation of submarines developed by the Saab Kockums shipyard for the Swedish Navy.
The 66-­meter­-long subs will reportedly be equipped with advanced armaments, stealthy propulsion and sonar-evading hulls. They are expected to be unveiled between 2027 and 2028.
Blekinge and Skane are Sweden’s first new subs to be built since the mid-1990s and will join the country’s four older ships.
Sweden is currently awaiting ratification of the country's NATO membership by the Turkish parliament.
Moscow has repeatedly warned of what it calls unprecedented NATO activity along its western borders, which the alliance claims is aimed at containing alleged Russian "aggression." The Kremlin has underscored that Russia poses no threat, but that it will not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
