Thousands of Restaurants, Pubs Closing in UK Due to Rising Utility Bills - Reports

Thousands of restaurants and pubs are closing in the United Kingdom due to exorbitant increases in utility bills, as well as rent and operating costs, UK media reported on Sunday, citing data from consultancy group CGA.
Over 10 restaurants or pubs closed every day between January and September 2023, the Independent newspaper reported, adding that the number of licensed premises in the country fell by 3.6% over the same period, from 103,682 to 99,916.The total number of restaurants and pubs in the UK reportedly dropped to less than 100,000 for the first time in the history of observations. Other factors leading to the closure of restaurants and pubs include rising food prices and staff shortages, the report said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thousands of restaurants and pubs are closing in the United Kingdom due to exorbitant increases in utility bills, as well as rent and operating costs, UK media reported on Sunday, citing data from consultancy group CGA.
Over 10 restaurants or pubs closed every day between January and September 2023, the Independent newspaper reported, adding that the number of licensed premises in the country fell by 3.6% over the same period, from 103,682 to 99,916.
16 December 2023, 14:22 GMT
The total number of restaurants and pubs in the UK reportedly dropped to less than 100,000 for the first time in the history of observations.
Other factors leading to the closure of restaurants and pubs include rising food prices and staff shortages, the report said.