Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 300 Troops, Nine Tanks and Four IFVs, Including A Bradley, in Donetsk
Ukraine Loses Over 300 Troops, Nine Tanks and Four IFVs, Including A Bradley, in Donetsk
Russia's Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation, aimed at the protection of the people of Donbass.
Russia's Armed Forces have repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops near Veseloye, Novgorodskoye, and Nevelskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Russian army used aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrowers to achieve this.As a result, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) lost hundreds of soldiers and scores of fighting vehicles.“UAF losses amounted to more than 300 Ukrainian troops, nine tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, including one Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, four armored fighting vehicles, one Strela-10 air defense system, and 27 motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.Around Kypuansk, Ukrainian losses amounted to 130 troops, four tanks, eight motor vehicles and one US-made M777 artillery system. In Krasny Liman area, Ukraine lost 80 soldiers, while in South Donetsk, losses amounted to 170 troops, two tanks and six motor vehicles.In Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Ukraine lost 120 soldiers in total.
Ukraine Loses Over 300 Troops, Nine Tanks and Four IFVs, Including A Bradley, in Donetsk

10:52 GMT 14.01.2024 (Updated: 10:58 GMT 14.01.2024)
Russia's Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation, aimed at the protection of the people of Donbass.
Russia's Armed Forces have repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops near Veseloye, Novgorodskoye, and Nevelskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Russian army used aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrowers to achieve this.
As a result, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) lost hundreds of soldiers and scores of fighting vehicles.
“UAF losses amounted to more than 300 Ukrainian troops, nine tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, including one Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, four armored fighting vehicles, one Strela-10 air defense system, and 27 motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Around Kypuansk, Ukrainian losses amounted to 130 troops, four tanks, eight motor vehicles and one US-made M777 artillery system. In Krasny Liman area, Ukraine lost 80 soldiers, while in South Donetsk, losses amounted to 170 troops, two tanks and six motor vehicles.
In Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Ukraine lost 120 soldiers in total.
