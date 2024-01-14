https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/watch-new-russian-anti-drone-system-safeguard-tank-in-ukrainian-conflict-1116155951.html
Watch New Russian Anti-Drone System Safeguard Tank in Ukrainian Conflict
Watch New Russian Anti-Drone System Safeguard Tank in Ukrainian Conflict
A short video recently released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense has offered a glimpse of a new electronic countermeasure employed by Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict.
2024-01-14T12:45+0000
2024-01-14T12:45+0000
2024-01-14T12:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian ministry of defense
t-80
anti-drone technology
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116153619_0:0:1433:806_1920x0_80_0_0_a1e15bedfd4b7eed30e6ca6aa04c2205.png
A short video recently released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense has offered a glimpse of a new electronic countermeasure employed by Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict.In the video featuring a Russian T-80BVM main battle tank dismantling a Ukrainian strongpoint, the “Saniya” anti-drone system can be seen mounted on the tank’s turret.As one of the tank’s crew members explained, Saniya interferes with and suppresses the communications of enemy drones that attempt to enter its area of effect, creating a sort of protective dome around the vehicle it is installed on.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116153619_179:0:1254:806_1920x0_80_0_0_3be51f094f626fdeb2d5a6733c6dcb26.png
The latest anti-drone system "Saniya"
The latest anti-drone system "Saniya"
2024-01-14T12:45+0000
true
PT0M36S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia military operation in ukraine, russia anti drone systems, russian tank video
russia military operation in ukraine, russia anti drone systems, russian tank video
Watch New Russian Anti-Drone System Safeguard Tank in Ukrainian Conflict
Russian military units have become incredibly skilled at both using combat and surveillance drones and countering UAVs and FPV drones.
A short video recently released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense has offered a glimpse of a new electronic countermeasure employed by Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict.
In the video featuring a Russian T-80BVM main battle tank dismantling a Ukrainian strongpoint, the “Saniya” anti-drone system can be seen mounted on the tank’s turret.
As one of the tank’s crew members explained, Saniya interferes with and suppresses the communications of enemy drones that attempt to enter its area of effect, creating a sort of protective dome around the vehicle it is installed on.