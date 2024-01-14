https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/watch-new-russian-anti-drone-system-safeguard-tank-in-ukrainian-conflict-1116155951.html

Watch New Russian Anti-Drone System Safeguard Tank in Ukrainian Conflict

A short video recently released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense has offered a glimpse of a new electronic countermeasure employed by Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict.

A short video recently released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense has offered a glimpse of a new electronic countermeasure employed by Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict.In the video featuring a Russian T-80BVM main battle tank dismantling a Ukrainian strongpoint, the “Saniya” anti-drone system can be seen mounted on the tank’s turret.As one of the tank’s crew members explained, Saniya interferes with and suppresses the communications of enemy drones that attempt to enter its area of effect, creating a sort of protective dome around the vehicle it is installed on.

