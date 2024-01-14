International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch New Russian Anti-Drone System Safeguard Tank in Ukrainian Conflict
A short video recently released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense has offered a glimpse of a new electronic countermeasure employed by Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict.
A short video recently released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense has offered a glimpse of a new electronic countermeasure employed by Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict.In the video featuring a Russian T-80BVM main battle tank dismantling a Ukrainian strongpoint, the “Saniya” anti-drone system can be seen mounted on the tank’s turret.As one of the tank’s crew members explained, Saniya interferes with and suppresses the communications of enemy drones that attempt to enter its area of effect, creating a sort of protective dome around the vehicle it is installed on.
Watch New Russian Anti-Drone System Safeguard Tank in Ukrainian Conflict

12:45 GMT 14.01.2024
Russian military units have become incredibly skilled at both using combat and surveillance drones and countering UAVs and FPV drones.
