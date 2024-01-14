https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/watch-russian-flamethrowers-reduce-ukrainian-fortifications-to-dust-1116150341.html

Watch Russian Flamethrowers Reduce Ukrainian Fortifications to Dust

Watch Russian Flamethrowers Reduce Ukrainian Fortifications to Dust

Heavy flamethrowers are one of the deadliest conventional weapons in Russian arsenal capable of unleashing firestorm on enemies.

2024-01-14T05:51+0000

2024-01-14T05:51+0000

2024-01-14T05:51+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

video

russia

ukraine

ministry of defense

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116150139_4:0:1341:752_1920x0_80_0_0_ce89b52ce8d4df2b1c0850a733702601.png

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a footage of the combat work of the OS-1A "Solntsepyok" heave flamethrower hammering Ukrainian positions in the special military operation zone."Solntsepyok" (Scorching Sunlight) is a thermobaric multiple rocket launcher that fires projectiles with a fuel-air explosive mixture. When detonated, it generates extreme heat of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius - hotter than the outer layers of some stars - enough to incinerate almost anything and melt the most advanced steel armor.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" in combat action TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" crews destroyed several Ukrainian strongholds 2024-01-14T05:51+0000 true PT1M01S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian heavy flamethrower