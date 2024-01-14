International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Flamethrowers Reduce Ukrainian Fortifications to Dust
Watch Russian Flamethrowers Reduce Ukrainian Fortifications to Dust
Heavy flamethrowers are one of the deadliest conventional weapons in Russian arsenal capable of unleashing firestorm on enemies.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a footage of the combat work of the OS-1A "Solntsepyok" heave flamethrower hammering Ukrainian positions in the special military operation zone."Solntsepyok" (Scorching Sunlight) is a thermobaric multiple rocket launcher that fires projectiles with a fuel-air explosive mixture. When detonated, it generates extreme heat of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius - hotter than the outer layers of some stars - enough to incinerate almost anything and melt the most advanced steel armor.
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian heavy flamethrower
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian heavy flamethrower

Watch Russian Flamethrowers Reduce Ukrainian Fortifications to Dust

05:51 GMT 14.01.2024
Heavy flamethrowers are one of the deadliest conventional weapons in the Russian arsenal, capable of unleashing a firestorm on the enemy.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a footage of the combat work of the OS-1A "Solntsepyok" heave flamethrower hammering Ukrainian positions in the special military operation zone.
"Solntsepyok" (Scorching Sunlight) is a thermobaric multiple rocket launcher that fires projectiles with a fuel-air explosive mixture. When detonated, it generates extreme heat of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius - hotter than the outer layers of some stars - enough to incinerate almost anything and melt the most advanced steel armor.
