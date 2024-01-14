https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/watch-russian-flamethrowers-reduce-ukrainian-fortifications-to-dust-1116150341.html
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a footage of the combat work of the OS-1A "Solntsepyok" heave flamethrower hammering Ukrainian positions in the special military operation zone."Solntsepyok" (Scorching Sunlight) is a thermobaric multiple rocket launcher that fires projectiles with a fuel-air explosive mixture. When detonated, it generates extreme heat of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius - hotter than the outer layers of some stars - enough to incinerate almost anything and melt the most advanced steel armor.
Watch Russian Flamethrowers Reduce Ukrainian Fortifications to Dust
Heavy flamethrowers are one of the deadliest conventional weapons in the Russian arsenal, capable of unleashing a firestorm on the enemy.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a footage of the combat work of the OS-1A "Solntsepyok" heave flamethrower hammering Ukrainian positions in the special military operation zone.
"Solntsepyok" (Scorching Sunlight) is a thermobaric multiple rocket launcher that fires projectiles with a fuel-air explosive mixture. When detonated, it generates extreme heat of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius - hotter than the outer layers of some stars - enough to incinerate almost anything and melt the most advanced steel armor.