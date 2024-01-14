International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-wreak-havoc-on-ukrainian-positions-1116152947.html
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Positions
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Positions
Grad is a supreme Russian weapon that can easily cover an area the size of several football fields turn everything their into scrap and smoking ashe
2024-01-14T09:50+0000
2024-01-14T09:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
grad
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116152772_21:0:1436:796_1920x0_80_0_0_2ec9816ac9e02f18e4213cd6e281026e.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Grad multiple launch rocket system in combat.The video shows Grad crews destroying Ukrainian positions on the right bank of the Dnepr River. The Grad MLRS is designed to destroy enemy personnel and equipment with a shockwave and shrapnel from its missiles that spreads for hundreds of meters. Grad crews typically work with UAV operators who help them locate a target.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Grad MLRS in combat action
Russia's Grad MLRS crews from the Dnepr Battlegroup obliterate Ukrainian positions on the right bank of the Dnepr River.
2024-01-14T09:50+0000
true
PT1M03S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116152772_198:0:1259:796_1920x0_80_0_0_ffba6730138d07a0371dc0992bc0985d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, grad mlrs, russian grad, grad
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, grad mlrs, russian grad, grad

Watch Russian Grad MLRS Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Positions

09:50 GMT 14.01.2024
Subscribe
The Grad is a supreme Russian weapon that can easily cover an area the size of several football fields and reduce everything there to scrap and smoking ash.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Grad multiple launch rocket system in combat.
The video shows Grad crews destroying Ukrainian positions on the right bank of the Dnepr River. The Grad MLRS is designed to destroy enemy personnel and equipment with a shockwave and shrapnel from its missiles that spreads for hundreds of meters. Grad crews typically work with UAV operators who help them locate a target.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала