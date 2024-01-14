https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-wreak-havoc-on-ukrainian-positions-1116152947.html
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Positions
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Positions
Grad is a supreme Russian weapon that can easily cover an area the size of several football fields turn everything their into scrap and smoking ashe
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Grad multiple launch rocket system in combat.The video shows Grad crews destroying Ukrainian positions on the right bank of the Dnepr River. The Grad MLRS is designed to destroy enemy personnel and equipment with a shockwave and shrapnel from its missiles that spreads for hundreds of meters. Grad crews typically work with UAV operators who help them locate a target.
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Positions
The Grad is a supreme Russian weapon that can easily cover an area the size of several football fields and reduce everything there to scrap and smoking ash.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Grad multiple launch rocket system in combat.
The video shows Grad crews destroying Ukrainian positions on the right bank of the Dnepr River. The Grad MLRS is designed to destroy enemy personnel and equipment with a shockwave and shrapnel from its missiles that spreads for hundreds of meters. Grad crews typically work with UAV operators who help them locate a target.