https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/watch-russian-troops-honing-skills-with-portable-flamethrowers-1116158002.html

Watch Russian Troops Honing Skills With Portable Flamethrowers

Watch Russian Troops Honing Skills With Portable Flamethrowers

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a footage of drills with portable flamethrowers in special op zone. The troops can be seen firing with Mukha RPG-18 anti-tank grenade launchers and Shmel RPO-A portable flamethrower.

2024-01-14T16:58+0000

2024-01-14T16:58+0000

2024-01-14T16:58+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

drills

russian armed forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116157492_0:11:1340:765_1920x0_80_0_0_1e62015c197e07d6b026188fba5ef517.png

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage of drills with portable flamethrowers in the special op. The troops can be seen firing Mukha RPG-18 anti-tank grenade launchers and Shmel RPO-A portable flamethrowers.Technically speaking, Schmel is rather a thermobaric rocket launcher with projectiles that explode in a cloud of flame rather than a flamethrower.Schmel previously underwent its baptism of fire against jihadist militants in various regions of the globe – and some of them even referred to it as “Shaitan-tube” [Devil’s tube] - a nickname that spoke for itself. A Russian soldier, armed with a portable flamethrower, virtually becomes a walking artillery unit capable of eliminating enemies that are hiding even in the most sophisticated fortifications at a distance of up to 800 meters.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Portable grenade launchers and flame throwers in combat action Portable grenade launchers and flame throwers in combat action 2024-01-14T16:58+0000 true PT1M05S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian flamethrowers, portable flamethrower