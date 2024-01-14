International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Troops Honing Skills With Portable Flamethrowers
Russia's Ministry of Defense published a footage of drills with portable flamethrowers in special op zone. The troops can be seen firing with Mukha RPG-18 anti-tank grenade launchers and Shmel RPO-A portable flamethrower.
Technically speaking, Schmel is rather a thermobaric rocket launcher with projectiles that explode in a cloud of flame rather than a flamethrower.Schmel previously underwent its baptism of fire against jihadist militants in various regions of the globe – and some of them even referred to it as "Shaitan-tube" [Devil's tube] - a nickname that spoke for itself. A Russian soldier, armed with a portable flamethrower, virtually becomes a walking artillery unit capable of eliminating enemies that are hiding even in the most sophisticated fortifications at a distance of up to 800 meters.
Watch Russian Troops Honing Skills With Portable Flamethrowers

16:58 GMT 14.01.2024
Sergey Lebedev
Most of Russia’s portable flamethrowers do not eject jets of burning liquid as their classic peers do. Instead, they fire projectiles that explode into a cloud of ultra-hot gases, creating a local inferno around the target and incinerating it.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage of drills with portable flamethrowers in the special op. The troops can be seen firing Mukha RPG-18 anti-tank grenade launchers and Shmel RPO-A portable flamethrowers.
Technically speaking, Schmel is rather a thermobaric rocket launcher with projectiles that explode in a cloud of flame rather than a flamethrower.
Schmel previously underwent its baptism of fire against jihadist militants in various regions of the globe – and some of them even referred to it as “Shaitan-tube” [Devil’s tube] - a nickname that spoke for itself. A Russian soldier, armed with a portable flamethrower, virtually becomes a walking artillery unit capable of eliminating enemies that are hiding even in the most sophisticated fortifications at a distance of up to 800 meters.
