International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/4000-year-old-stone-carved-tomb-discovered-in-egypt-1116181294.html
4,000-Year-Old Stone-Carved Tomb Discovered in Egypt
4,000-Year-Old Stone-Carved Tomb Discovered in Egypt
Researchers have described a burial chamber they found in Egypt, a stone-sculptured one, as an archeological marvel exemplifying the ancient builder's impressive mastery of masonry.
2024-01-15T17:44+0000
2024-01-15T17:44+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
newsfeed
supreme council of antiquities
saqqara
egypt
japan
society
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0f/1116180799_0:166:1600:1066_1920x0_80_0_0_2696b8d6865dc7c6740014ce46177fd0.jpg
An archaeological team from Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) and Japan's Kanazawa University have unearthed a rock-hewn tomb in Saqqara's necropolis.This intricate monolithic structure contains exclusive artefacts and human remains believed to be about four millennia old, from the Second Dynasty.The scientists described the sarcophagus as an archaeological phenomenon, showcasing its maker's exceptional skills in masonry.Such archaeological findings “provide invaluable insights into the history of this region,” Nozomu Kawai, who heads the Japanese team, told Egyptian media. Researchers believe that the tomb dates back to 2649 and 2150 BC.The monolithic crypt's interior design and the pottery adorning it point to its historical context. Other items in the burial chamber include a casket dating back to 1550-1295 BC, during the 18th Dynasty, with an alabaster jar inside it and later burials from the Ptolemaic era.Other items found inside the catacomb include an idol of the child deity Harpocrates — the god of silence — two statues crafted in terracotta symbolizing the ancient Egyptian goddess Isis, and a treasure trove of discoveries reminiscent of the much-later period of the Greek-descended Ptolemaic dynasty were also present.“We hope to uncover more secrets of the Saqqara archaeological site in the upcoming seasons, further enriching our understanding of this historically significant area,” Kawai said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20201012/hidden-wealth-of-saqqara-discovery-of-59-mummies--god-statues-wows-egyptologists--1080747958.html
saqqara
egypt
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0f/1116180799_84:0:1505:1066_1920x0_80_0_0_335f6b9efa81048857809d3a1b7a38ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tomb, saqqara necropolis, stone-carved tomb, stone-cut sarcophagus, second dynasty, masonry skills, archeological phenomenon, human remains, artifacts, ptolemaic era, harpocrates, egyptian goddess isis.
tomb, saqqara necropolis, stone-carved tomb, stone-cut sarcophagus, second dynasty, masonry skills, archeological phenomenon, human remains, artifacts, ptolemaic era, harpocrates, egyptian goddess isis.

4,000-Year-Old Stone-Carved Tomb Discovered in Egypt

17:44 GMT 15.01.2024
© Photo : Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities EgyptStone-carved sarcophagus in Saqqara
Stone-carved sarcophagus in Saqqara - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2024
© Photo : Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Egypt
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Chimauchem Nwosu
All materials
Researchers have described a burial chamber they found in Egypt, a stone-sculptured one, as an archeological marvel exemplifying the ancient builder's impressive mastery of masonry.
An archaeological team from Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) and Japan's Kanazawa University have unearthed a rock-hewn tomb in Saqqara's necropolis.
This intricate monolithic structure contains exclusive artefacts and human remains believed to be about four millennia old, from the Second Dynasty.
The scientists described the sarcophagus as an archaeological phenomenon, showcasing its maker's exceptional skills in masonry.
Such archaeological findings “provide invaluable insights into the history of this region,” Nozomu Kawai, who heads the Japanese team, told Egyptian media. Researchers believe that the tomb dates back to 2649 and 2150 BC.
Several sarcophagi are displayed inside a tomb at the Saqqara archaeological site, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday, 3 October 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2020
World
'Hidden Wealth of Saqqara': Discovery of 59 Mummies & God Statues Wows Egyptologists
12 October 2020, 11:47 GMT
The monolithic crypt's interior design and the pottery adorning it point to its historical context. Other items in the burial chamber include a casket dating back to 1550-1295 BC, during the 18th Dynasty, with an alabaster jar inside it and later burials from the Ptolemaic era.
Other items found inside the catacomb include an idol of the child deity Harpocrates — the god of silence — two statues crafted in terracotta symbolizing the ancient Egyptian goddess Isis, and a treasure trove of discoveries reminiscent of the much-later period of the Greek-descended Ptolemaic dynasty were also present.
“We hope to uncover more secrets of the Saqqara archaeological site in the upcoming seasons, further enriching our understanding of this historically significant area,” Kawai said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала