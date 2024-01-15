https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/chinas-nuclear-potential-in-figures-1116170220.html

China's Nuclear Potential in Figures

On January 15, 1955, at a meeting of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese leadership decided to develop and build its own nuclear weapons.

China's first test of a nuclear detonation took place in 1964 and was followed by the test of a hydrogen bomb three years later.The tests continued in the country until 1996, when China signed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.Today, China's nuclear arsenal is estimated to be the world's third largest, after Russia and the US.Take a look at Sputnik's infographic showing current state of China's nuclear potential:

