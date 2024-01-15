https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/german-army-orders-over-54bln-worth-of-decoy-flares-from-rheinmetall-1116178824.html

German Army Orders Over $54Bln Worth of Decoy Flares From Rheinmetall

German defense firm Rheinmetall said on Monday that it signed an agreement worth about 50 million euros ($54.7 million) with Germany's Bundeswehr (armed forces) for the production of decoy flares to protect aircraft from infrared-guided missiles.

"The Bundeswehr has awarded Rheinmetall a substantial order for decoy flares for protecting aircraft ... Covering the period December 2023 to December 2029, the contract is worth nearly €50 million," the statement read. The German armed forces will be provided with over 470,000 of Rheinmetall’s Birdie decoys, which are ejected from helicopters, transport aircraft and jets to distract infrared-guided missiles from their targets, the company added.

