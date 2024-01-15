https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/german-farmers-converge-on-berlins-brandenburg-gate-in-final-bid-to-fight-subsidy-cuts-1116168369.html

German Farmers Converge on Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in Final Bid to Fight Subsidy Cuts

Sputnik goes live as farmers from across Germany drive their tractors to Berlin's Brandenburg Gate for their final rally against cuts in agricultural subsidies.

Sputnik comes to you live as farmers throughout Germany drive their tractors to Berlin's Brandenburg Gate for their final rally against agricultural subsidy cuts on Monday, January 15.German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is expected to address the demonstrators.In the run-up to the protests, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government made a partial U-turn by abandoning their plans to eliminate the vehicle tax exemption and choosing to phase out tax breaks for agricultural diesel. However, this decision has been criticized by the German Farmers' Association as "completely inadequate".Thousands of farmers rallied nationwide last week to protest against the planned cuts to agricultural subsidies and tax breaks, prompting the government to walk back some of their reforms. Rail workers joined the strike to demand higher pay, bringing the European Union's biggest economy to a near standstill.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

