International
LIVE: German Farmers Converge on Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in Final Bid to Fight Subsidy Cuts
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/german-farmers-converge-on-berlins-brandenburg-gate-in-final-bid-to-fight-subsidy-cuts-1116168369.html
German Farmers Converge on Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in Final Bid to Fight Subsidy Cuts
German Farmers Converge on Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in Final Bid to Fight Subsidy Cuts
Sputnik goes live as farmers from across Germany drive their tractors to Berlin's Brandenburg Gate for their final rally against cuts in agricultural subsidies.
2024-01-15T08:12+0000
2024-01-15T08:12+0000
world
europe
olaf scholz
germany
berlin
brandenburg gate
farmers
protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116051430_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f58919df51aee0728af6707b697db9ba.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as farmers throughout Germany drive their tractors to Berlin's Brandenburg Gate for their final rally against agricultural subsidy cuts on Monday, January 15.German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is expected to address the demonstrators.In the run-up to the protests, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government made a partial U-turn by abandoning their plans to eliminate the vehicle tax exemption and choosing to phase out tax breaks for agricultural diesel. However, this decision has been criticized by the German Farmers' Association as "completely inadequate".Thousands of farmers rallied nationwide last week to protest against the planned cuts to agricultural subsidies and tax breaks, prompting the government to walk back some of their reforms. Rail workers joined the strike to demand higher pay, bringing the European Union's biggest economy to a near standstill.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
germany
berlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
German Farmers Converge on Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in Final Bid to Fight Subsidy Cuts
German Farmers Converge on Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in Final Bid to Fight Subsidy Cuts
2024-01-15T08:12+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116051430_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b53c049ed9f97704809ad19b2c26b239.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
farmers drive tractors, brandenburg gate, diesel subsidy phaseout
farmers drive tractors, brandenburg gate, diesel subsidy phaseout

German Farmers Converge on Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in Final Bid to Fight Subsidy Cuts

08:12 GMT 15.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / JOHN MACDOUGALLTractors are lined up in the "Strasse des 17 Juni" boulevard, towards the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, on December 18, 2023, as German farmers demonstrate against the planned abolition of subsidies for agricultural diesel.
Tractors are lined up in the Strasse des 17 Juni boulevard, towards the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, on December 18, 2023, as German farmers demonstrate against the planned abolition of subsidies for agricultural diesel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / JOHN MACDOUGALL
Subscribe
In December 2023, the German government revealed its intention to eliminate diesel subsidies for farmers in order to tackle the budget crisis. This move was projected to generate 440 million euros ($481 million) for the federal budget. However, this announcement sparked widespread demonstrations by farmer across the nation.
Sputnik comes to you live as farmers throughout Germany drive their tractors to Berlin's Brandenburg Gate for their final rally against agricultural subsidy cuts on Monday, January 15.
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is expected to address the demonstrators.
In the run-up to the protests, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government made a partial U-turn by abandoning their plans to eliminate the vehicle tax exemption and choosing to phase out tax breaks for agricultural diesel. However, this decision has been criticized by the German Farmers' Association as "completely inadequate".
Thousands of farmers rallied nationwide last week to protest against the planned cuts to agricultural subsidies and tax breaks, prompting the government to walk back some of their reforms. Rail workers joined the strike to demand higher pay, bringing the European Union's biggest economy to a near standstill.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала