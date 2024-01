https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/irans-irgc-claims-responsibility-for-missile-attacks-on-iraqs-erbil-1116186095.html

Iran's IRGC Claims Responsibility for Missile Attacks on Iraq’s Erbil

Iran's IRGC Claims Responsibility for Missile Attacks on Iraq’s Erbil

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) took responsibility on Tuesday for missile attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan’s capital of Erbil, claiming that it targeted bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups.

2024-01-15T22:50+0000

2024-01-15T22:50+0000

2024-01-15T22:50+0000

world

iran

erbil

iraq

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

mossad

palestine-israel conflict

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107803/72/1078037214_0:151:2000:1276_1920x0_80_0_0_0125a02e5ef1f3459479a6ed6ed4b86a.jpg

Earlier in the day, a security source in Iraq told Sputnik that several explosions occurred in Erbil near the US Consulate General and Erbil International Airport. The report added that the IRGC fired ballistic missiles at one of the main headquarters of the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service (Mossad) in Iraqi Kurdistan and destroyed it. The headquarters was reportedly the center for developing special operations and planning terrorist attacks in the Middle East region, in particular in Iran.No US facilities have been damaged by a missile attack in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, Reuters reported citing a US official.

iran

erbil

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

missile attack, us under attack, us under fire, us base attacked, us under fire, islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran attacks us, iran bombs iraq, iran strikes us, iran strikes mossad