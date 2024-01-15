https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/kim-jong-un-says-seoul-should-be-designated-as-hostile-country-no1---reports-1116186251.html
Kim Jong Un Says Seoul Should Be Designated as Hostile Country No.1 - Reports
Kim Jong Un Says Seoul Should Be Designated as Hostile Country No.1 - Reports
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Monday that South Korea should be designated in the constitution as the number one hostile country, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing North Korean state-run news agency KCNA.
2024-01-15T22:59+0000
2024-01-15T22:59+0000
2024-01-15T22:59+0000
asia
kim jong-un
south korea
north korea
korean peninsula
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112237870_0:167:2048:1319_1920x0_80_0_0_01d15607064b038621bccac5777b5f2b.jpg
At the same time, Kim Jong Un noted that his country does not want war, but does not intend to avoid it, and if South Korea crosses the border with Pyongyang by at least 0.001 millimeters, such an action will be regarded as a provocation of war, Reuters reported, citing KCNA. The North Korean leader added that the war would destroy South Korea and deal a major defeat to the United States, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/kim-jong-un-announces-radical-policy-shift-in-relations-with-south-korea-1115920824.html
south korea
north korea
korean peninsula
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112237870_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_d216bea12cc352c99a0f508b9368f923.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
north korea south korea relations, north korea south korea drama, north korea south korea conflict, us south korea alliance, us korea alliance, us korea defense treaty, us threatens north korea, new korean war, korean war, korean conflict
north korea south korea relations, north korea south korea drama, north korea south korea conflict, us south korea alliance, us korea alliance, us korea defense treaty, us threatens north korea, new korean war, korean war, korean conflict
Kim Jong Un Says Seoul Should Be Designated as Hostile Country No.1 - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Monday that South Korea should be designated in the constitution as the number one hostile country, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing North Korean state-run news agency KCNA.