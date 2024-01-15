https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/kim-jong-un-says-seoul-should-be-designated-as-hostile-country-no1---reports-1116186251.html

Kim Jong Un Says Seoul Should Be Designated as Hostile Country No.1 - Reports

Kim Jong Un Says Seoul Should Be Designated as Hostile Country No.1 - Reports

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Monday that South Korea should be designated in the constitution as the number one hostile country, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing North Korean state-run news agency KCNA.

At the same time, Kim Jong Un noted that his country does not want war, but does not intend to avoid it, and if South Korea crosses the border with Pyongyang by at least 0.001 millimeters, such an action will be regarded as a provocation of war, Reuters reported, citing KCNA. The North Korean leader added that the war would destroy South Korea and deal a major defeat to the United States, the report added.

