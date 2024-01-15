https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/kremlin-calls-bilds-report-about-russias-alleged-attack-plan-on-germany-fake-news-1116171082.html
Kremlin Calls Bild's Report About Russia's Alleged Attack Plan on Germany Fake News
Kremlin Calls Bild's Report About Russia's Alleged Attack Plan on Germany Fake News
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that media reports about Russia's alleged plan to attack Germany are nothing but fake news.
2024-01-15T09:31+0000
2024-01-15T09:31+0000
2024-01-15T09:31+0000
world
dmitry peskov
russia
germany
ukraine
bild
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112213264_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f008ec65829f3e9fe760d0f297f95c7d.jpg
"I would not like to comment on the report of Bild, this news outlet does not hesitate to use fake news," Peskov told reporters.Earlier in the day, German newspaper Bild reported that it has obtained a "secret document" prepared by the German armed forces (Bundeswehr) alleging that Russia has a plan to attack NATO's eastern flank after a successful counteroffensive against Ukraine and pushback of the Ukrainian army by June.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/germany-gearing-up-for-nato-russia-war-after-ukraines-defeat---bild-1116167994.html
russia
germany
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112213264_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f806e67d19aa1ceba1c94200a5712f3a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's alleged attack plan, attack plan on germany
russia's alleged attack plan, attack plan on germany
Kremlin Calls Bild's Report About Russia's Alleged Attack Plan on Germany Fake News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that media reports about Russia's alleged plan to attack Germany are nothing but fake news.
"I would not like to comment on the report of Bild, this news outlet does not hesitate to use fake news," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, German newspaper Bild reported
that it has obtained a "secret document" prepared by the German armed forces (Bundeswehr) alleging that Russia has a plan to attack NATO's eastern flank after a successful counteroffensive against Ukraine and pushback of the Ukrainian army by June.