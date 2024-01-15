International
LIVE: German Farmers Converge on Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in Final Bid to Fight Subsidy Cuts
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/kremlin-calls-bilds-report-about-russias-alleged-attack-plan-on-germany-fake-news-1116171082.html
Kremlin Calls Bild's Report About Russia's Alleged Attack Plan on Germany Fake News
Kremlin Calls Bild's Report About Russia's Alleged Attack Plan on Germany Fake News
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that media reports about Russia's alleged plan to attack Germany are nothing but fake news.
2024-01-15T09:31+0000
2024-01-15T09:31+0000
world
dmitry peskov
russia
germany
ukraine
bild
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112213264_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f008ec65829f3e9fe760d0f297f95c7d.jpg
"I would not like to comment on the report of Bild, this news outlet does not hesitate to use fake news," Peskov told reporters.Earlier in the day, German newspaper Bild reported that it has obtained a "secret document" prepared by the German armed forces (Bundeswehr) alleging that Russia has a plan to attack NATO's eastern flank after a successful counteroffensive against Ukraine and pushback of the Ukrainian army by June.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/germany-gearing-up-for-nato-russia-war-after-ukraines-defeat---bild-1116167994.html
russia
germany
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112213264_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f806e67d19aa1ceba1c94200a5712f3a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's alleged attack plan, attack plan on germany
russia's alleged attack plan, attack plan on germany

Kremlin Calls Bild's Report About Russia's Alleged Attack Plan on Germany Fake News

09:31 GMT 15.01.2024
© iStock.com / Sergey SokolnikovKremlin, Moscow
Kremlin, Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2024
© iStock.com / Sergey Sokolnikov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that media reports about Russia's alleged plan to attack Germany are nothing but fake news.
"I would not like to comment on the report of Bild, this news outlet does not hesitate to use fake news," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, German newspaper Bild reported that it has obtained a "secret document" prepared by the German armed forces (Bundeswehr) alleging that Russia has a plan to attack NATO's eastern flank after a successful counteroffensive against Ukraine and pushback of the Ukrainian army by June.
German Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion in front of the Germany army Main battle tank Leopard 2A6 at the Training Range in Pabrade, Lithuania, in May 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2024
World
Germany Gearing Up For 'NATO-Russia War' After Ukraine’s Defeat - Bild
07:52 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала