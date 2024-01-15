https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/kremlin-calls-bilds-report-about-russias-alleged-attack-plan-on-germany-fake-news-1116171082.html

Kremlin Calls Bild's Report About Russia's Alleged Attack Plan on Germany Fake News

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that media reports about Russia's alleged plan to attack Germany are nothing but fake news.

"I would not like to comment on the report of Bild, this news outlet does not hesitate to use fake news," Peskov told reporters.Earlier in the day, German newspaper Bild reported that it has obtained a "secret document" prepared by the German armed forces (Bundeswehr) alleging that Russia has a plan to attack NATO's eastern flank after a successful counteroffensive against Ukraine and pushback of the Ukrainian army by June.

