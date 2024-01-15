https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/netanyahus-refusal-to-follow-us-requests-leaving-biden-increasingly-frustrated---reports-1116166336.html

Netanyahu’s Refusal to Follow US Requests Leaving Biden Increasingly Frustrated - Reports

Netanyahu's refusal to follow the US administration's requests regarding Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip is causing growing frustration of Biden, the Axios news portal reported.

"The situation sucks and we are stuck. The president's patience is running out," a US official was quoted as saying by the news portal.In particular, Israeli authorities continue to refuse to grant the Palestinian Authority access to its frozen tax revenues, without which the government of Mahmoud Abbas is unable to finance its operation, the report said. In addition, the United States expects greater efforts from Israel to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave, the report added.Netanyahu is also reluctant to seriously discuss the post-war plan of action, as well as growing concerns about the Jewish state continuing the active phase of its operation without moving to a lower intensity of hostilities, the report read.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted.Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 23,800 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

