US Seeks Funds for New Bioweapons Projects From Clinton, Soros, Rockefeller Foundations: Russian MoD

US Seeks Funds for New Bioweapons Projects From Clinton, Soros, Rockefeller Foundations: Russian MoD

The United States government is actively searching for new sources of funding for military biological projects from leading American 'philanthropic' institutions, including the Clinton, Soros, Rockefeller and Biden Foundations, RCBD Troops chief Igor Kirillov has announced.According to the RCBD Troops' chief's information, the main private contractors involved in the Pentagon's military-biological program include Metabiota, Black & Veatch and CH2M, with the companies tasked with the construction of facilities and the supply of equipment to labs around the globe. Their work is coordinated by the DoD's Defense Threat Reduction Agency.Washington's goals remain multifold, Kirillov said, and include the study of the causative agents of "particularly dangerous infections in regions of the world that are strategically important for the United States," and achieving "superiority" in biomanufacturing activities, including via biological espionage against geopolitical adversaries and areas where military capabilities may be deployed."Materials received have confirmed that the US military was set the task of monitoring the biological situation in the Middle East and Central Asia, territories bordering China, Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia," Kirillov said. "Over the past year, the Pentagon developed and adopted a number of conceptual documents involving the expansion of the foreign network of US-controlled biological laboratories, and continuing military biological research beyond national jurisdiction."On top of that, the RCBD Troops chief indicated that 2023 saw the creation of new administrative and technical structures, including the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, and the State Department's new Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, with their main mission to include securing the further expansion of America's military-biological activities worldwide, according to Kirillov.The RCBD Troops commander pointed out, for instance, that by the time Russia kicked off its military operation in Ukraine, the Pentagon was already deeply engaged in a series of dangerous experiments studying the causative agents of dangerous diseases, including tularemia, anthrax and hantavirus, monitoring the local biological environment, collecting virus strains and studying the susceptibility of the local population to various diseases (including via potentially illegal and unethical experiments against an unwitting civilian population, ed.).Washington's European allies engaged in similar projects throughout 2023, promoting the creation of a network of 'Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Risk Mitigation Centers of Excellence', which Kirillov said factually allows for the placement of biolabs in former Soviet republics. The Ukrainian case has shed light on how such institutions are financed via a series of grants to the country's Science and Technology Center, with similar projects popping up in Central Asian countries and the Southern Caucasus.Citing one example of activities by NATO countries in Eastern Europe, Kirillov pointed to 'Project 2410' - research conducted with the participation of researchers from the University of Florida studying natural resistance of the causative agent of the brucellosis virus in domesticated and wild animals, including its possible transmission to human beings.Another project, known as 'Project 2513' deals with risk factors and resistance of virulent enterobacteriaceae, including "isolating strains which are resistant to all known classes of antibiotics.""Project 2545 involves modeling the evolutionary changes of individual viruses which are highly pathogenic to humans. The research was supported by the UK Research and Innovation agency," Kirillov said.As before, the RCBD Troops chief said, US military-biological research abroad is designed to take advantage of gaps in international legislation, allowing researchers to engage in potentially highly risky research abroad which they would be prohibited from at home.

