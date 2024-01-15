https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/watch-russian-lancet-drones-take-out-ukrainian-tanks-with-recon-uav-guidance-1116156344.html

Watch Russian Lancet Drones Take Out Ukrainian Tanks With Recon UAV Guidance

Once a duo of Ukrainian tanks stationed near the Dnepr River were spotted by a Zala surveillance drone operated by a team of Russian paratroopers, the fate of these armored behemoths was essentially sealed.

Once a duo of Ukrainian tanks stationed near the Dnepr River were spotted by a Zala surveillance drone operated by a team of Russian paratroopers, the fate of these armored behemoths was essentially sealed.Soon after, Lancet kamikaze drones put an end to the tanks’ existence, thanks to the guidance provided by the drone crew.

