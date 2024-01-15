https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/watch-russian-lancet-drones-take-out-ukrainian-tanks-with-recon-uav-guidance-1116156344.html
Watch Russian Lancet Drones Take Out Ukrainian Tanks With Recon UAV Guidance
Watch Russian Lancet Drones Take Out Ukrainian Tanks With Recon UAV Guidance
Once a duo of Ukrainian tanks stationed near the Dnepr River were spotted by a Zala surveillance drone operated by a team of Russian paratroopers, the fate of these armored behemoths was essentially sealed.
Once a duo of Ukrainian tanks stationed near the Dnepr River were spotted by a Zala surveillance drone operated by a team of Russian paratroopers, the fate of these armored behemoths was essentially sealed. Soon after, Lancet kamikaze drones put an end to the tanks' existence, thanks to the guidance provided by the drone crew.
The Russian crew of the reconnaissance drone "Zala" of the Airborne Forces unit found two Ukrainian tanks on the right bank of the Dnepr River and corrected their defeat with lancets.
The Russian crew of the reconnaissance drone "Zala" of the Airborne Forces unit found two Ukrainian tanks on the right bank of the Dnepr River and corrected their defeat with lancets.
It is not immediately clear what led the Ukrainian command to deploy two of their tanks relatively close to the front line - apparently without meaningful air cover, but the Russian paratroopers who came across this sight during a drone recon mission probably did not complain.
Soon after, Lancet kamikaze drones put an end to the tanks’ existence, thanks to the guidance provided by the drone crew.