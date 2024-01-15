https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/worst-volcanic-eruption-in-southern-iceland-since-1973-1116172507.html

Worst Volcanic Eruption in Southern Iceland Since 1973

Worst Volcanic Eruption in Southern Iceland Since 1973

The volcanic eruption began Sunday on the Reykjanes peninsula in southern Iceland near the town of Grindavik, from which all residents were evacuated earlier, authorities said.

Vidir Reynisson, head of Iceland's Civil Defence, called the current volcanic eruption in the south of the country the most serious since 1973.Iceland is famed for its vulcanism as it is home to several volcanic mountain systems. In 2010, the eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano caused air travel problems for much of Western Europe.The 1973 eruption of the Eldfell volcano destroyed houses in the town of Heimaey and covered the town in black ash.Take a look at Iceland's epic volcanic eruption in Sputnik's gallery:

