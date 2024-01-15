https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/worst-volcanic-eruption-in-southern-iceland-since-1973-1116172507.html
Worst Volcanic Eruption in Southern Iceland Since 1973
Worst Volcanic Eruption in Southern Iceland Since 1973
The volcanic eruption began Sunday on the Reykjanes peninsula in southern Iceland near the town of Grindavik, from which all residents were evacuated earlier, authorities said.
Vidir Reynisson, head of Iceland's Civil Defence, called the current volcanic eruption in the south of the country the most serious since 1973.Iceland is famed for its vulcanism as it is home to several volcanic mountain systems. In 2010, the eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano caused air travel problems for much of Western Europe.The 1973 eruption of the Eldfell volcano destroyed houses in the town of Heimaey and covered the town in black ash.Take a look at Iceland's epic volcanic eruption in Sputnik's gallery:
Vidir Reynisson, head of Iceland's Civil Defence, called the current volcanic eruption in the south of the country the most serious since 1973.
Iceland is famed for its vulcanism as it is home to several volcanic mountain systems. In 2010, the eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano caused air travel problems for much of Western Europe.
The 1973 eruption of the Eldfell volcano destroyed houses in the town of Heimaey and covered the town in black ash.
Take a look at Iceland's epic volcanic eruption in Sputnik's gallery: © AFP 2023 / Halldor Kolbeins
Lava explosions and billowing smoke are seen near residential buildings in the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik after a volcanic eruption.
© AP Photo / Marco Di Marco
A police car blocks the access to the road that leads to Grindavík, after a volcano erupted.
© AFP 2023 / Sergei Gapon
People watch the billowing smoke during a volcanic eruption north of the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik.
© AFP 2023 / Halldor Kolbeins
Aerial view shows emergency personnel using diggers to build a protective wall trying to prevent flowing lava to reach the center of the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik after eruption.
© AP Photo / Marco Di Marco
A view of the plume of gas lighted up by the lava from the erupting volcano seen from Suourstrandavegur, the road that leads to Grindavík.
© AFP 2023 / Sergei Gapon
People standing next to their car near Keflavik taking pictures as the plumes of smoke rise during the volcanic eruption.
© AFP 2023 / Halldor Kolbeins
Aerial view shows flowing lava close to a road leading to the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik.
© AFP 2023 / Sergei Gapon
A man adjusts his photographic equipment near Keflavik, Iceland, as the plumes of smoke rise during the volcanic eruption.
© AFP 2023 / Icelandic Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management
Billowing smoke and flowing lava are seen during a volcanic eruption on the outskirts of the evacuated town of Grindavik.
© AP Photo / Marco Di Marco
People watch from the north as the volcano erupts near Grindavík.
