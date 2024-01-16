International
Photos: Consequences of Iran's Missile Strikes on Targets in Iraqi Erbil
Photos: Consequences of Iran’s Missile Strikes on Targets in Iraqi Erbil
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps took responsibility for the attacks, saying they targeted the bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups and specifically one of the main headquarters of Israel's intelligence service Mossad in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps took responsibility for the attacks, saying they targeted the bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups and specifically one of the main headquarters of Israel's intelligence service Mossad in Iraqi Kurdistan. The IRGC said the strike destroyed bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups.The Iranian Foreign Ministry in turn stated that IRGC strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan were carried out to protect sovereignty and security.Iraq regards Iran's overnight shelling of its Kurdistan region, which killed four people, as an act of aggression against its sovereignty and security.Take a look at the aftermath of the missile attack on Erbil, Iraq:
On January 16, several explosions were reported in the Iraqi city of Erbil, near the US Consulate General and the city's International Airport, caused by missile attacks.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps took responsibility for the attacks, saying they targeted the bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups and specifically one of the main headquarters of Israel's intelligence service Mossad in Iraqi Kurdistan. The IRGC said the strike destroyed bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry in turn stated that IRGC strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan were carried out to protect sovereignty and security.
Iraq regards Iran's overnight shelling of its Kurdistan region, which killed four people, as an act of aggression against its sovereignty and security.
Take a look at the aftermath of the missile attack on Erbil, Iraq:
© AP Photo / Rudaw TVAuthorities and others near the site where missiles hit in an area near the US consulate in Erbil, Iraq.
Authorities and others near the site where missiles hit in an area near the US consulate in Erbil, Iraq. - Sputnik International
1/7
© AP Photo / Rudaw TV
Authorities and others near the site where missiles hit in an area near the US consulate in Erbil, Iraq.
© AP Photo / Rudaw TVThis image taken from video provided by Rudaw TV shows smoke rising from a building hit by a strike in Irbil, Iraq.
This image taken from video provided by Rudaw TV shows smoke rising from a building hit by a strike in Irbil, Iraq. - Sputnik International
2/7
© AP Photo / Rudaw TV
This image taken from video provided by Rudaw TV shows smoke rising from a building hit by a strike in Irbil, Iraq.
© AFP 2023 / Safin HamidDamage at a house following a missile strike launched by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps on the Kurdistan Region’s capital.
Damage at a house following a missile strike launched by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps on the Kurdistan Region’s capital. - Sputnik International
3/7
© AFP 2023 / Safin Hamid
Damage at a house following a missile strike launched by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps on the Kurdistan Region’s capital.
© Photo : IRNAIRGC attacked targets in Erbil with ballistic missiles.
IRGC attacked targets in Erbil with ballistic missiles. - Sputnik International
4/7
© Photo : IRNA
IRGC attacked targets in Erbil with ballistic missiles.
© AFP 2023 / Safin HamidA picture shows a view of a damaged building following a missile strike.
A picture shows a view of a damaged building following a missile strike. - Sputnik International
5/7
© AFP 2023 / Safin Hamid
A picture shows a view of a damaged building following a missile strike.
© AFP 2023 / Safin Hamid

View of the damage inside a house following a missile strike launched by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

View of the damage inside a house following a missile strike launched by Iran&#x27;s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). - Sputnik International
6/7
© AFP 2023 / Safin Hamid

View of the damage inside a house following a missile strike launched by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

© AFP 2023 / Safin HamidA man inspects the damage at a home following a missile strike.
A man inspects the damage at a home following a missile strike. - Sputnik International
7/7
© AFP 2023 / Safin Hamid
A man inspects the damage at a home following a missile strike.
