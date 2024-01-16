Photos: Consequences of Iran’s Missile Strikes on Targets in Iraqi Erbil
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps took responsibility for the attacks, saying they targeted the bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups and specifically one of the main headquarters of Israel's intelligence service Mossad in Iraqi Kurdistan.
On January 16, several explosions were reported in the Iraqi city of Erbil, near the US Consulate General and the city's International Airport, caused by missile attacks.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps took responsibility for the attacks, saying they targeted the bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups and specifically one of the main headquarters of Israel's intelligence service Mossad in Iraqi Kurdistan. The IRGC said the strike destroyed bases of anti-Iranian terrorist groups.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry in turn stated that IRGC strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan were carried out to protect sovereignty and security.
Iraq regards Iran's overnight shelling of its Kurdistan region, which killed four people, as an act of aggression against its sovereignty and security.
Take a look at the aftermath of the missile attack on Erbil, Iraq: