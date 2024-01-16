https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/russia--niger-discuss-military-cooperation-1116208713.html

Russia & Niger Discuss Military Cooperation

A working meeting was held between the Russian Deputy Ministers of Defense, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin and Colonel-General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, and Niger's Defense Minister Gen. Salifou Mody.

During the talks, the countries highlighted the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation and identified promising areas of cooperation. The countries noted the importance of developing Russia-Niger relations in the defense sphere and agreed to intensify joint actions to stabilize the situation in the region. The Russian Defense Ministry stressed its readiness to continue constructive dialogue with its partners in Niger to increase the combat readiness of the national armed forces of the Republic of Niger.

