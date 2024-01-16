https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/russian-fm-lavrov-holds-talks-with-north-korean-counterpart-1116190328.html

Russian FM Lavrov Holds Talks With North Korean Counterpart

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Democratic People's Republic of Korea counterpart, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, at the ministry's reception building in Moscow.

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Democratic People's Republic of Korea counterpart, Choe Son Hui, at the ministry's reception building in Moscow on Tuesday, January 16.A rich agenda for the talks is expected, including an exchange of views on the situation in the region and in the international arena, as well as issues of deepening of relations between Russia and the DPRK in the trade, economic, social, and cultural spheres.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

