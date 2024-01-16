https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/russian-fm-lavrov-holds-talks-with-north-korean-counterpart-1116190328.html
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Talks With North Korean Counterpart
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Talks With North Korean Counterpart
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Democratic People's Republic of Korea counterpart, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, at the ministry's reception building in Moscow.
2024-01-16T09:11+0000
2024-01-16T09:11+0000
2024-01-16T09:16+0000
world
sergey lavrov
choe son hui
russia
moscow
north korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116194745_0:103:2860:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_7724b4940e6e11ce682568cf340688a3.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Democratic People's Republic of Korea counterpart, Choe Son Hui, at the ministry's reception building in Moscow on Tuesday, January 16.A rich agenda for the talks is expected, including an exchange of views on the situation in the region and in the international arena, as well as issues of deepening of relations between Russia and the DPRK in the trade, economic, social, and cultural spheres.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
russia
moscow
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116194745_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c11b2afa5962751a2cb81e12cf3c474.jpg
Lavrov 12 00
Lavrov 12 00
2024-01-16T09:11+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian foreign minister sergei lavrov, north korean foreign minister choe son hui
russian foreign minister sergei lavrov, north korean foreign minister choe son hui
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Talks With North Korean Counterpart
09:11 GMT 16.01.2024 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 16.01.2024)
The North Korean delegation arrived in Moscow on January 15 at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and will remain in Russia until January 17.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Democratic People's Republic of Korea counterpart, Choe Son Hui, at the ministry's reception building in Moscow on Tuesday, January 16.
A rich agenda for the talks is expected, including an exchange of views on the situation in the region and in the international arena, as well as issues of deepening of relations between Russia and the DPRK in the trade, economic, social, and cultural spheres.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!