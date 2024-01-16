https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/us-does-not-have-another-military-package-for-ukraine-in-works-right-now-1116207652.html

US Does Not Have Another Military Package for Ukraine In Works Right Now

US Does Not Have Another Military Package for Ukraine In Works Right Now

The United States does not have another military aid package for Ukraine in the works as funding for previous packages has run out, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

2024-01-16T19:36+0000

2024-01-16T19:36+0000

2024-01-16T19:39+0000

world

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

ukrainian crisis

us arms for ukraine

us

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107062354_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_63d713185ee140afc8296e0d63ddd426.jpg

"There isn't another one in the works right now or being scheduled for announcement or delivery. We meant it when we said it at the time that that was the last one for which we had replenishment authority," said Kirby during a press briefing.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us arms for ukraine, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine