US Does Not Have Another Military Package for Ukraine In Works Right Now
The United States does not have another military aid package for Ukraine in the works as funding for previous packages has run out, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.
2024-01-16T19:36+0000
2024-01-16T19:39+0000
19:36 GMT 16.01.2024 (Updated: 19:39 GMT 16.01.2024)
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinPresident Joe Biden talks about passing an assault weapons band as he delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington.
President Joe Biden talks about passing an assault weapons band as he delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2024
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Being updated
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States does not have another military aid package for Ukraine in the works as funding for previous packages has run out, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"There isn't another one in the works right now or being scheduled for announcement or delivery. We meant it when we said it at the time that that was the last one for which we had replenishment authority," said Kirby during a press briefing.
