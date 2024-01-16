https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/us-does-not-have-another-military-package-for-ukraine-in-works-right-now-1116207652.html
The United States does not have another military aid package for Ukraine in the works as funding for previous packages has run out, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"There isn't another one in the works right now or being scheduled for announcement or delivery. We meant it when we said it at the time that that was the last one for which we had replenishment authority," said Kirby during a press briefing.
19:36 GMT 16.01.2024 (Updated: 19:39 GMT 16.01.2024)
Being updated
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States does not have another military aid package for Ukraine in the works as funding for previous packages has run out, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"There isn't another one in the works right now or being scheduled for announcement or delivery. We meant it when we said it at the time that that was the last one for which we had replenishment authority," said Kirby during a press briefing.