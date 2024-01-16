https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/us-troops-flee-syria-after-attacks-on-bases-1116208443.html

US Troops Flee Syria After Attacks on Bases

The US is evacuating its Hemo military base near the airport in the northeastern Syrian city of Kamishli (al-Qamishli) after repeated attacks by "Iraqi resistance" forces, Iran's Tasnim news agency reports.

"Tasnim's sources in Syria report the evacuation of the US military base Hemo... in the northern Syrian province of al-Hasakeh due to repeated attacks by Iraqi Islamic resistance groups," the report said. The agency specifies that the Hemo base, located 4 kilometres west of the Kamishla airport, is considered one of the most important US bases in the Arab republic with at least 350 US military personnel. According to the agency, the base is a training center where the US military trains fighters of the “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF). Last week, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called on Shiite "resistance fronts" in various Arab countries to "strike the enemy" wherever it is. Shiite movements within the so-called "Islamic resistance in Iraq" announced the first attack on the US military base Hemo near Kamishla airport. Earlier, Iraqi armed groups said they attacked another US base near the Conico gas field in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria. Additionally, several drones were shot down near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, where a base of international counter-terrorism forces is located.

