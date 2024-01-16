Watch Russian Kornet Missile Annihilate Ukrainian IFV

International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Subscribe
The Russian 9M133 Kornet is a highly advanced, shoulder-launched anti-tank guided missile system that has revolutionized the way modern armies engage armored vehicles. With the ability to penetrate up to 1,200 mm of armor, the Kornet is one of the most lethal anti-tank weapons in the world.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian 9M133 Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missile destroying Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and its crew with a precise hit.
According to the ministry, the enemy armored vehicle was detected by reconnaissance and was hit at a distance of 7,800 meters.
