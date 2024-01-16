https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/watch-russian-kornet-missile-annihilate-ukrainian-ifv-1116188722.html
Watch Russian Kornet Missile Annihilate Ukrainian IFV
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian 9M133 Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missile destroying Ukrainian Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and its crew by a precise hit.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian 9M133 Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missile destroying Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and its crew with a precise hit.According to the ministry, the enemy armored vehicle was detected by reconnaissance and was hit at a distance of 7,800 meters.
The Russian 9M133 Kornet is a highly advanced, shoulder-launched anti-tank guided missile system that has revolutionized the way modern armies engage armored vehicles. With the ability to penetrate up to 1,200 mm of armor, the Kornet is one of the most lethal anti-tank weapons in the world.
