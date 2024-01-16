https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/watch-russian-kornet-missile-annihilate-ukrainian-ifv-1116188722.html

Watch Russian Kornet Missile Annihilate Ukrainian IFV

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian 9M133 Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missile destroying Ukrainian Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and its crew by a precise hit.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian 9M133 Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missile destroying Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and its crew with a precise hit.According to the ministry, the enemy armored vehicle was detected by reconnaissance and was hit at a distance of 7,800 meters.

