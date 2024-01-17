https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/chinas-gdp-at-end-of-2023-up-52-yy---national-bureau-of-statistics-1116213054.html
China's GDP at End of 2023 Up 5.2% Y/Y - National Bureau of Statistics
China's GDP at the end of 2023 increased by 5.2% year-on-year to $17.698 trillion, which is above the official forecast, data of the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
"According to preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product (GDP) was 126,058.2 billion yuan [$17.698 trillion] in 2023, an increase of 5.2 percent over the previous year at constant prices," the bureau said in the latest release. According to the official forecast, China's GDP was expected to increase by some 5% in 2023. The country's GDP at the end of 2022 increased by 3% compared to 2021 against the background of localized coronavirus outbreaks and an unstable international environment, which was lower than the official forecast of about 5.5%. China's GDP in 2022 totaled 121.02 trillion yuan ($17.95 trillion).
