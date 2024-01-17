International
German Economy Less Competitive Due to Refusal of Russian Gas, Minister Admits
German Economy Less Competitive Due to Refusal of Russian Gas, Minister Admits
Germany’s economy has lost its competitive advantage after the country refused gas imports from Russia, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.
"This [Russian gas imports] has given us a competitive advantage in the past, it has been very profitable. After there was no more gas, we lost our competitive advantage because, naturally, energy prices in Germany became higher," the minister told lawmakers.Since the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the European Union has introduced a series of measures aimed at decreasing gas consumption and limiting the bloc's use of Russian energy resources, including a gas price cap.In September 2022, the Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the EU, were hit by explosions, which Moscow called an act of terrorism. Several European probes into the attacks have not reported any results
German Economy Less Competitive Due to Refusal of Russian Gas, Minister Admits

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany’s economy has lost its competitive advantage after the country refused gas imports from Russia, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.
"This [Russian gas imports] has given us a competitive advantage in the past, it has been very profitable. After there was no more gas, we lost our competitive advantage because, naturally, energy prices in Germany became higher," the minister told lawmakers.
Since the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the European Union has introduced a series of measures aimed at decreasing gas consumption and limiting the bloc's use of Russian energy resources, including a gas price cap.
In September 2022, the Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the EU, were hit by explosions, which Moscow called an act of terrorism. Several European probes into the attacks have not reported any results
