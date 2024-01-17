https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/iran-unleashes-massive-attack-in-syria-and-iraq-amid-escalating-red-sea-tensions-1116211512.html

Iran Unleashes Massive Attack in Syria and Iraq amid Escalating Red Sea Tensions

In this installment of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delves into various global topics, shedding light on the recent series of attacks by Iran targeting locations in Iraq and Syria.

During the initial hour, Rachel engaged in a conversation with geopolitical analyst Sourabh Gupta, exploring topics such as the Taiwanese elections and the escalating tensions between the two Koreas.Later in the same hour, Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, joined Rachel to analyze the results of the Iowa Caucus, highlighting the significant victory of Republican frontrunner Donald Trump over his competitors.In the concluding hour, former Pentagon official Michael Maloof participated in the discussion, providing insights into the Iranian attacks in Iraq and Syria. The conversation also touched on the tit-for-tat strikes between the Houthis and the US-led Coalition in the Red Sea.The last segment of the show featured a discussion with security analyst Mark Sleboda. The topics ranged from the untimely death of journalist Gonzalo Lira in Ukrainian custody to 'peace talks' in Switzerland that exclude Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

