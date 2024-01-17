https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/irans-top-diplomat-reiterates-tehrans-readiness-for-all-parties-to-return-to-jcpoa-1116212566.html
Iran's Top Diplomat Reiterates Tehran's Readiness for All Parties to Return to JCPOA
Tehran is ready for all parties to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Jose Albares, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, on Tuesday.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran is ready for all parties to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Jose Albares, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, on Tuesday.
"In response to the Spanish foreign minister's support for the continuation of talks to restore the JCPOA, Amirabdollahian emphasized our country's readiness for the return of all parties to the JCPOA," the ministry said on Telegram.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Monday that Tehran does not find it necessary to conclude a new international nuclear deal that would replace the JCPOA, adding that ideas of a new nuclear deal, often referred to as JCPOA 2, "are presented by the parties that have reneged on their commitments."
27 August 2023, 16:57 GMT
Amirabdollahian said in late December 2023 that Iran was not on the path to signing the JCPOA but noted that he does not exclude this agreement as an option.
In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, with the involvement of the European Union. The deal committed Iran to scaling back its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
The US withdrew from the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump but resumed talks with Iran in a bid to revive the deal under incumbent President Joe Biden. Their talks in Vienna are now considered frozen.