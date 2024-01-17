https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/israel-becomes-first-country-to-approve-sales-of-lab-grown-beef--health-ministry-1116229772.html

Israel Becomes First Country to Approve Sales of Lab-Grown Beef – Health Ministry

Israel has become the first country to approve sales of the cultured meat based on beef, with a license already issued to the Israeli food tech firm Aleph Farms Ltd. for the sale of the new product, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Singapore and several other countries approved the sales of cultivated meat in 2020, but that product was based on chicken. The ministry added that it was working on promoting alternative food sources, given the growing global demand for protein as well as the importance of producing non-organic foods. The new food beef-based product has been fully examined for biological safety and consumption safety. Aleph Farms is one of the key players in the Israeli food tech industry. It invented the technology for growing meat tissue in a lab using cattle cells. The meat is grown in specially designed tanks where cells get nourishment and reproduce without the use of antibiotics.

