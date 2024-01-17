https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/norway-to-allocate-over-190mln-to-boost-defense-industry-capacity-1116225846.html

Norway to Allocate Over $190Mln to Boost Defense Industry Capacity

Norway to Allocate Over $190Mln to Boost Defense Industry Capacity

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Wednesday that Norway would earmark over $190 million to boost the capacity of the country's defense industry after the Ukraine conflict had created a situation that required expansion of ammunition production.

2024-01-17T12:19+0000

2024-01-17T12:19+0000

2024-01-17T12:19+0000

military

ukraine

norway

norwegian

jonas gahr

kiev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105904/42/1059044221_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_5a498c6c29ae6e2ad1e3532a69455a15.jpg

"A billion kroner [over $95 million] will go to Nammo's [Nordic Ammunition Company] specific projects to increase the production of artillery ammunition. A billion kroner will be earmarked for other projects of the Norwegian defense industry," the prime minister said in a statement published by the Norwegian government. The Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram clarified that boosting defense industry capacities would play an important role for both Ukraine and Norway's security. Norway is one of Ukraine's major military aid donors. It has provided around 11 billion kroner worth of military aid to Ukraine in 2023 alone and plans to continue supporting Kiev militarily during what its government says may become a prolonged conflict. On January 1, the Norwegian government allowed domestic arms makers to export weapons directly to Ukraine, thus making an exception from a 1959 guideline that advises against funneling Norwegian arms to war zones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/norway-allows-arms-makers-to-sell-weapons-to-ukraine-1115936426.html

ukraine

norway

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

norwegian prime minister jonas gahr store, ammunition production, country's defense industry