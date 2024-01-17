International
Photos: Exercises of Russian Pacific Fleet Servicemen in Primorsky Krai
Photos: Exercises of Russian Pacific Fleet Servicemen in Primorsky Krai
The Russian Pacific Fleet is the branch of the Russian Navy responsible for defending the country's maritime interests in the Pacific Ocean. It is headquartered in Vladivostok and includes a variety of ships, submarines, and aircraft.
The Russian Pacific Fleet regularly conducts drills and exercises to maintain the readiness and proficiency of its personnel and equipment. These drills can range from small-scale training events to large-scale maneuvers involving multiple ships, submarines, and aircraft.Today, the Pacific Fleet continues to be an important part of Russia's defense strategy in the region, with a focus on modernizing its equipment and improving its readiness.Take a look at the latest drills of the Russian Pacific Fleet at a training range in Primorsky Krai in Sputnik's gallery:
Photos: Exercises of Russian Pacific Fleet Servicemen in Primorsky Krai

09:39 GMT 17.01.2024
The Russian Pacific Fleet is the branch of the Russian Navy responsible for defending the country's maritime interests in the Pacific Ocean. It is headquartered in Vladivostok and includes a variety of ships, submarines, and aircraft.
The Russian Pacific Fleet regularly conducts drills and exercises to maintain the readiness and proficiency of its personnel and equipment. These drills can range from small-scale training events to large-scale maneuvers involving multiple ships, submarines, and aircraft.
Today, the Pacific Fleet continues to be an important part of Russia's defense strategy in the region, with a focus on modernizing its equipment and improving its readiness.
Take a look at the latest drills of the Russian Pacific Fleet at a training range in Primorsky Krai in Sputnik's gallery:
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankA serviceman loads ammunition into a large-caliber machine gun during a Pacific Fleet training exercise at a firing range in Primorsky Krai.
A serviceman loads ammunition into a large-caliber machine gun during a Pacific Fleet training exercise at a firing range in Primorsky Krai.
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

A soldier fires a large-caliber machine gun during Pacific Fleet exercises at a training range.

A soldier fires a large-caliber machine gun during Pacific Fleet exercises at a training range.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

A grenade launcher at the firing line during Pacific Fleet exercises at a firing range in Primorsky Krai.

A grenade launcher at the firing line during Pacific Fleet exercises at a firing range in Primorsky Krai.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Demonstration of UAV capabilities as part of Pacific Fleet military exercises at a training range in Primorsky Krai.

Demonstration of UAV capabilities as part of Pacific Fleet military exercises at a training range in Primorsky Krai.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Engineers training during Pacific Fleet military exercises at a training range in Primorsky Krai.

Engineers training during Pacific Fleet military exercises at a training range in Primorsky Krai.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

A serviceman fires an automatic grenade launcher during a Pacific Fleet exercise at a training range in Primorsky Krai.

A serviceman fires an automatic grenade launcher during a Pacific Fleet exercise at a training range in Primorsky Krai.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankRussian Pacific Fleet servicemen during exercises at a training range in Primorsky Krai.
Russian Pacific Fleet servicemen during exercises at a training range in Primorsky Krai.
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Disposing of a mine during engineering training as part of Pacific Fleet exercises at a Primorsky Krai firing range.

Disposing of a mine during engineering training as part of Pacific Fleet exercises at a Primorsky Krai firing range.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankPacific Fleet servicemen exercising at a training range in Primorsky Krai.
Pacific Fleet servicemen exercising at a training range in Primorsky Krai.
