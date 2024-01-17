Photos: Exercises of Russian Pacific Fleet Servicemen in Primorsky Krai
Photos: Exercises of Russian Pacific Fleet Servicemen in Primorsky Krai
The Russian Pacific Fleet is the branch of the Russian Navy responsible for defending the country's maritime interests in the Pacific Ocean. It is headquartered in Vladivostok and includes a variety of ships, submarines, and aircraft.
The Russian Pacific Fleet regularly conducts drills and exercises to maintain the readiness and proficiency of its personnel and equipment. These drills can range from small-scale training events to large-scale maneuvers involving multiple ships, submarines, and aircraft.Today, the Pacific Fleet continues to be an important part of Russia's defense strategy in the region, with a focus on modernizing its equipment and improving its readiness.Take a look at the latest drills of the Russian Pacific Fleet at a training range in Primorsky Krai in Sputnik's gallery:
The Russian Pacific Fleet is the branch of the Russian Navy responsible for defending the country's maritime interests in the Pacific Ocean. It is headquartered in Vladivostok and includes a variety of ships, submarines, and aircraft.
The Russian Pacific Fleet regularly conducts drills and exercises to maintain the readiness and proficiency of its personnel and equipment. These drills can range from small-scale training events to large-scale maneuvers involving multiple ships, submarines, and aircraft.
Today, the Pacific Fleet continues to be an important part of Russia's defense strategy in the region, with a focus on modernizing its equipment and improving its readiness.
Take a look at the latest drills of the Russian Pacific Fleet at a training range in Primorsky Krai in Sputnik's gallery: