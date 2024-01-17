https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/scientists-discover-evidence-of-lost-continent-off-australias-coast-1116232048.html
Scientists Discover Evidence of Lost Continent Off Australia's Coast
The massive submerged landmass is approximately 1.6 times the size of the UK and features various geological forms and water bodies. Scientists estimate that it once sustained a staggering population of 50,000 to 500,000 people.
Scientists have unearthed evidence of a lost continent beneath the Timor Sea off Australia's northern coast in a groundbreaking discovery.This submerged landmass, known as the North West Shelf, is a staggering 1.6 times larger than the UK and was once a thriving hub of human activity. Home to an estimated 50,000 - 500,000 people around 70,000 years ago, this continent featured a diverse landscape of archipelagos, lakes, rivers, and even a vast inland sea.The study published in the journal Quaternary Science Reviews reveals how the North West Shelf played a pivotal role in human migration from Indonesia to Australia as a crucial connecting landmass. However, the end of the last ice age around 18,000 years ago brought a warming phase that drastically raised sea levels, ultimately submerging the shelf about 300 feet underwater.As the rising sea claimed the shelf, it forced inhabitants to migrate to the Australian mainland, particularly to the Kimberley and Arnhem regions. This migration is believed to have influenced the unique development of local cultures, evidenced by distinct rock art styles and ground stone-axe technology.Recent finds of stone tools off Western Australia's Pilbara coast further underscore the vibrant life that once flourished on these submerged landscapes. The North West Shelf, now a hidden chapter of human history beneath the sea, serves as a reminder of the dynamic relationship between our planet's geography and its inhabitants.
