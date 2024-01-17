International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/trump-triumphs-a-landslide-victory-in-the-iowa-caucus-1116210182.html
Trump Triumphs: A Landslide Victory in the Iowa Caucus
Trump Triumphs: A Landslide Victory in the Iowa Caucus
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss news from around the world and domestically, including Trump's victory at the Iowa Caucuses.
2024-01-17T04:13+0000
2024-01-17T08:55+0000
the final countdown
donald trump
iowa
fani willis
middle east
yemen
houthis
iraq
syria
red sea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116210415_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3f9ffcfaad9d50c34b0812ceadc0c121.jpg
Trump Triumphs: A Landslide Victory in the Iowa Caucus
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss news from around the world and domestically, including Trump's victory at the Iowa Caucuses.
The show begins with tax attorney Steve Hayes, who weighs in on Trump's victory in the Iowa Caucuses and Ramaswamy's endorsement.Then, attorney Steve Gill shares his perspective on the Fani Willis scandal.The second hour starts with managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov who discusses the rising tensions in the Middle East, including Iran's missile strikes against sites in Iraq and Syria, the latest attacks between Yemen's Houthis, cargo ships, and a US warship in the Red Sea, and the latest out of the Israel-Hamas War.Lastly, journalist Nebojsa Malic joins the show to share his insights on Zelensky's Peace Summit.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
iowa
yemen
iraq
syria
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116210415_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_521439337a9e213d04b7ad652ea0e391.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
who won in iowa caucus, iran-us war, us war in the red sea, us war on yemen, what is ukraine peace plan
who won in iowa caucus, iran-us war, us war in the red sea, us war on yemen, what is ukraine peace plan

Trump Triumphs: A Landslide Victory in the Iowa Caucus

04:13 GMT 17.01.2024 (Updated: 08:55 GMT 17.01.2024)
The Final Countdown
Trump Triumphs: A Landslide Victory in the Iowa Caucus
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss news from around the world and domestically, including Trump's victory at the Iowa Caucuses.
The show begins with tax attorney Steve Hayes, who weighs in on Trump's victory in the Iowa Caucuses and Ramaswamy's endorsement.
Then, attorney Steve Gill shares his perspective on the Fani Willis scandal.
The second hour starts with managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov who discusses the rising tensions in the Middle East, including Iran's missile strikes against sites in Iraq and Syria, the latest attacks between Yemen's Houthis, cargo ships, and a US warship in the Red Sea, and the latest out of the Israel-Hamas War.
Lastly, journalist Nebojsa Malic joins the show to share his insights on Zelensky's Peace Summit.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала