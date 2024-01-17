https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/trump-triumphs-a-landslide-victory-in-the-iowa-caucus-1116210182.html

Trump Triumphs: A Landslide Victory in the Iowa Caucus

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss news from around the world and domestically, including Trump's victory at the Iowa Caucuses.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116210415_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3f9ffcfaad9d50c34b0812ceadc0c121.jpg

The show begins with tax attorney Steve Hayes, who weighs in on Trump's victory in the Iowa Caucuses and Ramaswamy's endorsement.Then, attorney Steve Gill shares his perspective on the Fani Willis scandal.The second hour starts with managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov who discusses the rising tensions in the Middle East, including Iran's missile strikes against sites in Iraq and Syria, the latest attacks between Yemen's Houthis, cargo ships, and a US warship in the Red Sea, and the latest out of the Israel-Hamas War.Lastly, journalist Nebojsa Malic joins the show to share his insights on Zelensky's Peace Summit.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

