https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/us-house-speaker-after-biden-meeting-says-status-quo-on-ukraine-unacceptable-1116237646.html
US House Speaker After Biden Meeting Says Status Quo on Ukraine Unacceptable
US House Speaker After Biden Meeting Says Status Quo on Ukraine Unacceptable
US House Speaker Mike Johnson after attending a meeting with President Joe Biden on his supplemental request told reporters that the United States' status quo on Ukraine is unacceptable.
2024-01-17T23:04+0000
2024-01-17T23:04+0000
2024-01-17T23:04+0000
us
us arms for ukraine
world
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
mike johnson
joe biden
congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116044258_0:192:3072:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_dbf397d8fd735481ec98e702ebc8714c.jpg
"We understand the necessity about Ukraine funding and we want to say that the status quo is unacceptable," Johnson said on Wednesday. "We need the Commander-in-Chief of this country, the President of the United States, to show strength on the world stage,and not weakness. We cannot continue with the current status quo." Johnson further said Congress needs a clearer explanation from the Biden administration about its strategy in Ukraine, the endgame, and accountability for US funds. He also added that US border security must be the top priority.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116044258_16:0:2747:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05e6decbaa732f5c147255db92f12ad9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us arms for ukraine, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine
us arms for ukraine, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine
US House Speaker After Biden Meeting Says Status Quo on Ukraine Unacceptable
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Mike Johnson after attending a meeting with President Joe Biden on his supplemental request told reporters that the United States' status quo on Ukraine is unacceptable.
"We understand the necessity about Ukraine funding and we want to say that the status quo is unacceptable," Johnson said on Wednesday. "We need the Commander-in-Chief of this country, the President of the United States, to show strength on the world stage,and not weakness. We cannot continue with the current status quo."
Johnson further said Congress needs a clearer explanation from the Biden administration about its strategy in Ukraine, the endgame, and accountability for US funds. He also added that US border security must be the top priority.