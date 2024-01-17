https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/us-house-speaker-after-biden-meeting-says-status-quo-on-ukraine-unacceptable-1116237646.html

US House Speaker After Biden Meeting Says Status Quo on Ukraine Unacceptable

US House Speaker Mike Johnson after attending a meeting with President Joe Biden on his supplemental request told reporters that the United States' status quo on Ukraine is unacceptable.

"We understand the necessity about Ukraine funding and we want to say that the status quo is unacceptable," Johnson said on Wednesday. "We need the Commander-in-Chief of this country, the President of the United States, to show strength on the world stage,and not weakness. We cannot continue with the current status quo." Johnson further said Congress needs a clearer explanation from the Biden administration about its strategy in Ukraine, the endgame, and accountability for US funds. He also added that US border security must be the top priority.

