https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/watch-russian-anti-tank-missile-annihilate-ukrainian-command-and-observation-post-1116215768.html

Watch Russian Anti-Tank Missile Annihilate Ukrainian Command and Observation Post

Watch Russian Anti-Tank Missile Annihilate Ukrainian Command and Observation Post

The 9K111 Fagot (lit. bassoon) is a tube-launched wire-guided anti-tank missile and has a range of up to 2,500 meters. The missile's guidance system allows for high accuracy and effectiveness against armored vehicles, making it a formidable weapon in both conventional and unconventional warfare scenarios.

2024-01-17T09:28+0000

2024-01-17T09:28+0000

2024-01-17T09:28+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116215255_92:0:1326:694_1920x0_80_0_0_0ef4d27a4d9ceadc6117487e2d5b447f.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the 9K111 Fagot anti-tank missile destroying a Ukrainian command and observation post near Kupyansk.The footage shows the combat work of the soldiers of the Zapad Battlegroup. The soldiers hit the enemy's command and observation post with a precision shot and move away from the firing position as quickly as possible so that the enemy does not have time to retaliate.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Fagot ATGM crew destroys Ukrainian command and observation post in Kupyansk direction Russian Fagot ATGM crew destroys Ukrainian command and observation post in Kupyansk direction 2024-01-17T09:28+0000 true PT0M45S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, fagot anti-tank missile, ukrainian command and observation post