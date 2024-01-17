International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Anti-Tank Missile Annihilate Ukrainian Command and Observation Post
Watch Russian Anti-Tank Missile Annihilate Ukrainian Command and Observation Post
The 9K111 Fagot (lit. bassoon) is a tube-launched wire-guided anti-tank missile and has a range of up to 2,500 meters. The missile's guidance system allows for high accuracy and effectiveness against armored vehicles, making it a formidable weapon in both conventional and unconventional warfare scenarios.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116215255_92:0:1326:694_1920x0_80_0_0_0ef4d27a4d9ceadc6117487e2d5b447f.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the 9K111 Fagot anti-tank missile destroying a Ukrainian command and observation post near Kupyansk.The footage shows the combat work of the soldiers of the Zapad Battlegroup. The soldiers hit the enemy's command and observation post with a precision shot and move away from the firing position as quickly as possible so that the enemy does not have time to retaliate.
russian defense ministry, fagot anti-tank missile, ukrainian command and observation post
Watch Russian Anti-Tank Missile Annihilate Ukrainian Command and Observation Post

09:28 GMT 17.01.2024
© Sputnik
The 9K111 Fagot (lit. bassoon) is a tube-launched wire-guided anti-tank missile and has a range of up to 2,500 meters. The missile's guidance system allows for high accuracy and effectiveness against armored vehicles, making it a formidable weapon in both conventional and unconventional warfare scenarios.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the 9K111 Fagot anti-tank missile destroying a Ukrainian command and observation post near Kupyansk.
The footage shows the combat work of the soldiers of the Zapad Battlegroup. The soldiers hit the enemy's command and observation post with a precision shot and move away from the firing position as quickly as possible so that the enemy does not have time to retaliate.
