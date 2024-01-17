https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/watch-russian-anti-tank-missile-annihilate-ukrainian-command-and-observation-post-1116215768.html
Watch Russian Anti-Tank Missile Annihilate Ukrainian Command and Observation Post
The 9K111 Fagot (lit. bassoon) is a tube-launched wire-guided anti-tank missile and has a range of up to 2,500 meters. The missile's guidance system allows for high accuracy and effectiveness against armored vehicles, making it a formidable weapon in both conventional and unconventional warfare scenarios.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the 9K111 Fagot anti-tank missile destroying a Ukrainian command and observation post near Kupyansk.The footage shows the combat work of the soldiers of the Zapad Battlegroup. The soldiers hit the enemy's command and observation post with a precision shot and move away from the firing position as quickly as possible so that the enemy does not have time to retaliate.
