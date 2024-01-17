International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Giatsint-S Howitzer Destroy Ukrainian Artillery in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Giatsint-S Howitzer Destroy Ukrainian Artillery in Special Op Zone
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the 2S5 Giatsint-S 152mm self-propelled gun crews demolishing Ukrainian artillery guns in the Krasny Liman area.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of 2S5 Giatsint-S 152 mm self-propelled gun crews demolishing Ukrainian artillery in the Krasny Liman area.The ministry said that after receiving location data of Ukrainian artillery and mortars, Giatsint-S guns hit the area with a series of salvos. They also struck an ammunition supply and unloading point.
russian defense ministry, ukrainian artillery guns, krasny liman area

Watch Russian Giatsint-S Howitzer Destroy Ukrainian Artillery in Special Op Zone

12:21 GMT 17.01.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russia’s 2S5 Giatsint-S is a self-propelled artillery system. A modernized version of the Giatsint self-propelled gun, it is designed for anti-tank and infantry support roles. The 2S5 Giatsint-S is mounted on a tracked chassis and can fire a variety of artillery shells
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of 2S5 Giatsint-S 152 mm self-propelled gun crews demolishing Ukrainian artillery in the Krasny Liman area.
The ministry said that after receiving location data of Ukrainian artillery and mortars, Giatsint-S guns hit the area with a series of salvos. They also struck an ammunition supply and unloading point.
