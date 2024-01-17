https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/watch-russian-giatsint-s-howitzer-destroy-ukrainian-artillery-in-special-op-zone-1116222411.html
Watch Russian Giatsint-S Howitzer Destroy Ukrainian Artillery in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Giatsint-S Howitzer Destroy Ukrainian Artillery in Special Op Zone
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the 2S5 Giatsint-S 152mm self-propelled gun crews demolishing Ukrainian artillery guns in the Krasny Liman area.
2024-01-17T12:21+0000
2024-01-17T12:21+0000
2024-01-17T12:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116219909_89:0:1341:704_1920x0_80_0_0_8e8ead711c022a0bd76a5d6c909dd7f1.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of 2S5 Giatsint-S 152 mm self-propelled gun crews demolishing Ukrainian artillery in the Krasny Liman area.The ministry said that after receiving location data of Ukrainian artillery and mortars, Giatsint-S guns hit the area with a series of salvos. They also struck an ammunition supply and unloading point.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116219909_246:0:1185:704_1920x0_80_0_0_e7154711acc86640c68a4d8ad365c1e0.jpg
Russian Giatsint-S crews destroyed Ukrainian artillery guns in the Krasny Liman direction
Russian Giatsint-S crews destroyed Ukrainian artillery guns in the Krasny Liman direction
2024-01-17T12:21+0000
true
PT0M38S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, ukrainian artillery guns, krasny liman area
russian defense ministry, ukrainian artillery guns, krasny liman area
Watch Russian Giatsint-S Howitzer Destroy Ukrainian Artillery in Special Op Zone
Russia’s 2S5 Giatsint-S is a self-propelled artillery system. A modernized version of the Giatsint self-propelled gun, it is designed for anti-tank and infantry support roles. The 2S5 Giatsint-S is mounted on a tracked chassis and can fire a variety of artillery shells
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of 2S5 Giatsint-S 152 mm self-propelled gun crews demolishing Ukrainian artillery in the Krasny Liman area.
The ministry said that after receiving location data of Ukrainian artillery and mortars, Giatsint-S guns hit the area with a series of salvos. They also struck an ammunition supply and unloading point.