Watch Russian Giatsint-S Howitzer Destroy Ukrainian Artillery in Special Op Zone

Watch Russian Giatsint-S Howitzer Destroy Ukrainian Artillery in Special Op Zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the 2S5 Giatsint-S 152mm self-propelled gun crews demolishing Ukrainian artillery guns in the Krasny Liman area.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of 2S5 Giatsint-S 152 mm self-propelled gun crews demolishing Ukrainian artillery in the Krasny Liman area.The ministry said that after receiving location data of Ukrainian artillery and mortars, Giatsint-S guns hit the area with a series of salvos. They also struck an ammunition supply and unloading point.

