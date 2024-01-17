https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/watch-russian-tank-eliminate-temporary-position-of-ukrainian-armed-forces-1116223058.html

Watch Russian Tank Eliminate Temporary Position of Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Russian tank crew annihilating a temporary position of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian tank crew annihilating a temporary position of Ukrainian military personnel.After receiving coordinates from a UAV operator pinpointing a house where a group of 12 Ukrainian nationalists had gathered, the crew of a Russian Armed Forces T-90M tank quickly moved into position, the ministry said. They used direct fire to hit the given coordinates."We all know how to work both with direct fire and from closed positions. When we work with direct fire, we work mainly with guided missiles. We destroy dugouts, fortifications where infantry cannot get through," the tank commander explained.

