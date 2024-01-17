https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/watch-russian-tank-eliminate-temporary-position-of-ukrainian-armed-forces-1116223058.html
Watch Russian Tank Eliminate Temporary Position of Ukrainian Armed Forces
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Russian tank crew annihilating a temporary position of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russia
ukraine
t-90m
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
Russia’s T-90M is a modern main battle tank designed for ground combat operations. An upgraded version of the T-90 tank, which entered service in the 1990s, it is equipped with advanced armor and weaponry, including a 125 mm 2A46M-5 smoothbore gun, a 1,130 horsepower engine, and a modernized fire control system.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian tank crew annihilating a temporary position of Ukrainian military personnel.
After receiving coordinates from a UAV operator pinpointing a house where a group of 12 Ukrainian nationalists had gathered, the crew of a Russian Armed Forces T-90M tank quickly moved into position, the ministry said. They used direct fire to hit the given coordinates.
"We all know how to work both with direct fire and from closed positions. When we work with direct fire, we work mainly with guided missiles. We destroy dugouts, fortifications where infantry cannot get through," the tank commander explained.