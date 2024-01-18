International
President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders and warned them that not approving additional funding for Ukraine could possibly result in the deployment of US troops to that country, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.
"The president conveyed a sense of urgency about the stakes for our NATO partners in the region, what it would mean for our NATO partners in the region, and certainly we don't want to see our own troops put in a position where we might need to put boots on the ground," Jean-Pierre said. On Wednesday, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the United States' status quo on Ukraine is unacceptable. Johnson also said Congress needs a clearer explanation from the Biden administration about its strategy in Ukraine, the endgame and accountability for US funds. The speaker also added that US border security must be the top priority. Biden's supplemental request includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine.
Biden Warns Congress Lack of Ukraine Aid Could Lead to US Troops on Ground

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders and warned them that not approving additional funding for Ukraine could possibly result in the deployment of US troops to that country, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.
"The president conveyed a sense of urgency about the stakes for our NATO partners in the region, what it would mean for our NATO partners in the region, and certainly we don't want to see our own troops put in a position where we might need to put boots on the ground," Jean-Pierre said.
On Wednesday, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the United States' status quo on Ukraine is unacceptable.
Johnson also said Congress needs a clearer explanation from the Biden administration about its strategy in Ukraine, the endgame and accountability for US funds. The speaker also added that US border security must be the top priority.
Biden's supplemental request includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine.
