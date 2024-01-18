https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/biden-warns-congress-lack-of-ukraine-aid-could-lead-to-us-troops-on-ground-1116255970.html

Biden Warns Congress Lack of Ukraine Aid Could Lead to US Troops on Ground

Biden Warns Congress Lack of Ukraine Aid Could Lead to US Troops on Ground

President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders and warned them that not approving additional funding for Ukraine could possibly result in the deployment of US troops to that country, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

2024-01-18T19:45+0000

2024-01-18T19:45+0000

2024-01-18T19:45+0000

world

ukraine crisis

us

joe biden

karine jean-pierre

ukraine

mike johnson

nato

congress

us arms for ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116255790_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a478bc010e0fc68a974edea01fd221a7.jpg

"The president conveyed a sense of urgency about the stakes for our NATO partners in the region, what it would mean for our NATO partners in the region, and certainly we don't want to see our own troops put in a position where we might need to put boots on the ground," Jean-Pierre said. On Wednesday, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the United States' status quo on Ukraine is unacceptable. Johnson also said Congress needs a clearer explanation from the Biden administration about its strategy in Ukraine, the endgame and accountability for US funds. The speaker also added that US border security must be the top priority. Biden's supplemental request includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/russia-west-has-spent-200-billion-funding-ukraine-since-conflict-started-1115976174.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-russia war, ww3, world war 3, american troops in ukraine, americans fighting russians, us troops to go to ukraine, americans to die in ukraine, us arms for ukraine, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine