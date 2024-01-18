https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/donbass-volunteer-from-france-opens-up-on-french-speaking-mercs-fighting-for-ukraine-1116251816.html

Donbass Volunteer From France Opens Up on French-Speaking Mercs Fighting for Ukraine

The Russian military killed over 60 mostly French mercenaries and wounded 20+ others in a precision strike in Kharkov this week. The attack comes amid plans by French President Emmanuel Macron to further ramp up military aid to the Kiev regime.

French-speaking mercenaries fighting in the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine are a potpourri of fascist radicals seeking to replay the Second World War on the Eastern Front, Francois Mauld d’Aymee, a French officer-turned Donbass People’s Militia volunteer has told Sputnik.The volunteer, who arrived in the Donbass in 2015, and fought in the special military operation during the Battle for Mariupol, characterized French-speaking fighters fighting on Ukraine’s side as a collection of “C, sports enthusiasts [and] drug addicts,” some of them veterans of French and NATO military campaigns in Afghanistan and Africa.“A very small number of them actually fight because their level of Ukrainian or Russian is too basic. That’s why they’re mostly kept in reserve. Most of those on the frontline have been wounded or killed,” Mauld d'Aymee stressed.The Russian military carried out a precision strike against a mercenary staging area in Kharkov, northeastern Ukraine on Tuesday, killing over 60 fighters – most of them French nationals, and wounding over 20 others. The strike serves as additional proof of France’s deep, and often underreported involvement in the Ukrainian crisis, not just from 2022, but from 2014 on.France and Canada have not barred their citizens from taking part in the Ukrainian conflict, with the two countries sending billions of dollars in military and other assistance to Kiev from 2014 on. French military aid included some €1.6 billion from 2014-2020 alone, with French officials calculating support topping €3.2 billion late last year.French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to send additional bombs and cruise missiles to Ukraine earlier this week, and create a new "war economy" framework for France's military-industrial complex for aid to Kiev amid falling fiscal commitments from Washington.

