Gonzalo Lira's Demise in Ukraine Echoes, Yet the US Stays Mum

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Chilean-American YouTuber and war commentator Gonzalo Lira’s death in the custody of the Ukrainian regime after months of imprisonment after his critical comments against the authorities.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko about the death of Gonzalo Lira, a Chilean-American war commentator known for his critical views on the Ukranian regime, in a hospital in Ukraine. Lira's death followed months of imprisonment for his critical comments against the Ukrainian authorities, ultimately leading to international controversy and raising concerns about freedom of speech and human rights during wartime.In the second hour, podcaster, owner & CEO of the Mill Creek View, Steven Abramowicz joins Fault Lines to analyze the potential vice-presidential candidate for former President Trump's ballot and discuss the upcoming New Hampshire GOP primary in anticipation of the 2024 general presidential elections.The final hour features attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill, addressing the border crisis and the ongoing dispute between the Federal government and Texas over immigration enforcement authority. This follows Texas taking control of a city park along the Rio Grande, leading to denied access for Border Patrol agents.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

