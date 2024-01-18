https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/irans-unprecedented-strikes-in-pakistan-unfolding-geopolitical-tensions-1116239545.html

Iran's Unprecedented Strikes in Pakistan: Unfolding Geopolitical Tensions

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delves into various global topics, including recent Iranian strikes in neighboring Pakistan.

In the first hour, Rachel engages with journalist, founder and editor of The Pakistan Daily Hamza Azhar Salam to discuss the Iranian attack on an alleged Jaysh Al-Adl position in Pakistan's southwestern province of Baluchistan.Later in the hour, geopolitical analyst Dr. Ramzy Baroud joins Rachel to explore the ongoing crisis in war-torn Gaza, as the Israeli military continues its strikes in the Palestinian enclave.To kick off the final hour, Rachel hosts political commentator Misty Winston to shed light on Fulham County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is facing several allegations in Georgia.In the last segment, Rachel speaks with lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon about the accusations against political strategist Roger Stone.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

