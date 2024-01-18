International
Lavrov Concludes Key Directions of Russian Diplomacy in 2023
Russia
Lavrov Concludes Key Directions of Russian Diplomacy in 2023
Lavrov Concludes Key Directions of Russian Diplomacy in 2023
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Russian Diplomacy 2023 press conference.
2024-01-18T08:03+0000
2024-01-18T08:03+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
russia
press conference
diplomacy
Sputnik provides a live broadcast as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Russian Diplomacy 2023 press conference, where the top diplomat is expected to sum up the outcomes of the country's foreign policy.As Lavrov noted earlier, the West's destructive policies are responsible for a range of conflicts and growing crises in 2023. The consequences could lead to new problems in the near future. More than 350 press representatives will gather at the event to ask the minister questions on these issues.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, russian diplomacy 2023
Lavrov Concludes Key Directions of Russian Diplomacy in 2023

08:03 GMT 18.01.2024
The annual press conference of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is being held on January 18, where he will summarize the main foreign policy results of 2023.
Sputnik provides a live broadcast as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Russian Diplomacy 2023 press conference, where the top diplomat is expected to sum up the outcomes of the country's foreign policy.
As Lavrov noted earlier, the West's destructive policies are responsible for a range of conflicts and growing crises in 2023. The consequences could lead to new problems in the near future. More than 350 press representatives will gather at the event to ask the minister questions on these issues.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
