https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/lavrov-concludes-key-directions-of-russian-diplomacy-in-2023-1116242812.html

Lavrov Concludes Key Directions of Russian Diplomacy in 2023

Lavrov Concludes Key Directions of Russian Diplomacy in 2023

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Russian Diplomacy 2023 press conference.

2024-01-18T08:03+0000

2024-01-18T08:03+0000

2024-01-18T08:03+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

russia

press conference

diplomacy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114764234_0:0:2997:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_5fcc675ee1413790c81e28c26239bccd.jpg

Sputnik provides a live broadcast as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Russian Diplomacy 2023 press conference, where the top diplomat is expected to sum up the outcomes of the country's foreign policy.As Lavrov noted earlier, the West's destructive policies are responsible for a range of conflicts and growing crises in 2023. The consequences could lead to new problems in the near future. More than 350 press representatives will gather at the event to ask the minister questions on these issues.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov Concludes Key Directions of Russian Diplomacy in 2023 Lavrov Concludes Key Directions of Russian Diplomacy in 2023 2024-01-18T08:03+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, russian diplomacy 2023