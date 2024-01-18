International
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
Netanyahu’s Gamble: Is Israel preparing for another war?
In this week's live episode of the New Rules podcast, our host Dimitri Simes Jr. is joined by former British diplomat Alastair Crooke to give you an update on the growing conflict in the Middle East.
2024-01-18T14:00+0000
2024-01-19T14:23+0000
Netanyahu’s Gamble: Is Israel preparing for another war?
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
14:00 GMT 18.01.2024 (Updated: 14:23 GMT 19.01.2024)
New Rules
Netanyahu’s Gamble: Is Israel preparing for another war?
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week's live episode of the New Rules podcast, our host Dimitri Simes Jr. is joined by former British diplomat Alastair Crooke to give you an update on the growing conflict in the Middle East.

"The war in Gaza has been actually a defeat of Israel. All the objectives that were sent for it, the elimination of Hamas, its leadership, the retrieval of the hostages, all of these elements have not been achieved. And so it's retreating in a sense of defeat, one that is now really permeating into the Israeli sphere, in other words, into their thinking."

Alastair Crooke
Former British diplomat and MI6 agent
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
