Netanyahu’s Gamble: Is Israel preparing for another war?
Netanyahu’s Gamble: Is Israel preparing for another war?
In this week's live episode of the New Rules podcast, our host Dimitri Simes Jr. is joined by former British diplomat Alastair Crooke to give you an update on the growing conflict in the Middle East.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Netanyahu’s Gamble: Is Israel preparing for another war?
In this week's live episode of the New Rules podcast, our host Dimitri Simes Jr. is joined by former British diplomat Alastair Crooke to give you an update on the growing conflict in the Middle East.
"The war in Gaza has been actually a defeat of Israel. All the objectives that were sent for it, the elimination of Hamas, its leadership, the retrieval of the hostages, all of these elements have not been achieved. And so it's retreating in a sense of defeat, one that is now really permeating into the Israeli sphere, in other words, into their thinking."
Alastair Crooke
Former British diplomat and MI6 agent
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM