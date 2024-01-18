https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/new-hampshire-debate-disarray-nikki-haleys-withdrawal-sparks-fiasco-1116235285.html
New Hampshire Debate Disarray: Nikki Haley's Withdrawal Sparks Fiasco
New Hampshire Debate Disarray: Nikki Haley's Withdrawal Sparks Fiasco
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover current events from around the globe, including the New Hampshire debate fiasco.
New Hampshire Debate Disarray: Nikki Haley's Withdrawal Sparks Fiasco
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover current events from around the globe, including the New Hampshire debate fiasco.
The show kicks off with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, who weighs in on the New Hampshire debates being canceled amid candidate Nikki Haley opting out.Then, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda shares his expertise on Ukraine's Peace Talks and the tragic death of Chilean-American filmmaker and journalist Gonzalo Lira, who was imprisoned in Ukraine.The second hour begins with independent journalist Dan Lazare, who discusses the Congressional budget, a looming government shutdown, and a new poll that reveals America's disdain towards affirmative action.Lastly, Armen Kurdian, Retired Navy Captain, joins the show to share his perspective on the migration crisis in the US. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
New Hampshire Debate Disarray: Nikki Haley's Withdrawal Sparks Fiasco
04:16 GMT 18.01.2024 (Updated: 07:36 GMT 19.01.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover current events from around the globe, including the New Hampshire debate fiasco.
The show kicks off with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, who weighs in on the New Hampshire debates being canceled amid candidate Nikki Haley opting out.
Then, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda shares his expertise on Ukraine's Peace Talks and the tragic death of Chilean-American filmmaker and journalist Gonzalo Lira, who was imprisoned in Ukraine.
The second hour begins with independent journalist Dan Lazare, who discusses the Congressional budget, a looming government shutdown, and a new poll that reveals America's disdain towards affirmative action.
Lastly, Armen Kurdian, Retired Navy Captain, joins the show to share his perspective on the migration crisis in the US.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM