https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/new-hampshire-debate-disarray-nikki-haleys-withdrawal-sparks-fiasco-1116235285.html

New Hampshire Debate Disarray: Nikki Haley's Withdrawal Sparks Fiasco

New Hampshire Debate Disarray: Nikki Haley's Withdrawal Sparks Fiasco

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover current events from around the globe, including the New Hampshire debate fiasco.

2024-01-18T04:16+0000

2024-01-18T04:16+0000

2024-01-19T07:36+0000

the final countdown

radio

new hampshire

nikki haley

ukraine

russia

us congressional budget office

government shutdown

migration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116235120_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3d9962609f1ef92430decfa8e0524b9d.jpg

New Hampshire Debate Disarray: Nikki Haley's Withdrawal Sparks Fiasco On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover current events from around the globe, including the New Hampshire debate fiasco.

The show kicks off with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, who weighs in on the New Hampshire debates being canceled amid candidate Nikki Haley opting out.Then, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda shares his expertise on Ukraine's Peace Talks and the tragic death of Chilean-American filmmaker and journalist Gonzalo Lira, who was imprisoned in Ukraine.The second hour begins with independent journalist Dan Lazare, who discusses the Congressional budget, a looming government shutdown, and a new poll that reveals America's disdain towards affirmative action.Lastly, Armen Kurdian, Retired Navy Captain, joins the show to share his perspective on the migration crisis in the US. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

new hampshire

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

hew hampshire debate, gonzalo lira died in ukraine, us federal budget, nikki haley, us border crisis