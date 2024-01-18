https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/princess-of-wales-hospitalized-as-king-charles-iii-plans-to-undergo-surgery-next-week--1116242266.html

Princess of Wales Hospitalized as King Charles III Plans to Undergo Surgery Next Week

Princess of Wales Hospitalized as King Charles III Plans to Undergo Surgery Next Week

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales has been hospitalized following abdominal surgery in London on Tuesday. She is to be hospitalized for nearly two weeks, according to Kensington Palace.

2024-01-18T04:19+0000

2024-01-18T04:19+0000

2024-01-18T04:19+0000

world

kate middleton

uk royal family

united kingdom (uk)

king charles iii

national health service (nhs)

buckingham palace

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116242109_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_53ad164101e7955f6ac422662b542d88.jpg

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales has been hospitalized following abdominal surgery in London on Tuesday. She is to be hospitalized for nearly two weeks, according to Kensington Palace. They said the surgery was planned and “non cancerous” but did not give any further details.The 42-year-old who is wife to William, the Prince of Wales has paused her schedule and does not plan on making any public appearances or attending private engagements. Her recovery will take about two to three months as Kensington Palace said she will be “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter”."Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the palace added.“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement said, adding that the princess has apologized for postponing her upcoming commitments.The Prince of Wales, 41, will also step back from some of his duties while his wife is in the hospital, and he will continue to do so during the immediate period of her return home, said a source. He will also not travel abroad in the months following her surgery, the source added.The princess is being treated at The London Clinic, a private institution in the Marylebone neighborhood of London which has treated other royal family members as well as celebrities including the actress Elizabeth Taylor.Just an hour after it was announced that the Princess of Wales had undergone surgery, it was announced that her father-in-law, King Charles III, will undergo corrective surgery for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that the surgery will take place next week. The palace said he would postpone his engagements for a “short period of recuperation”. The 75-year-old’s condition is not cancerous and does not typically pose any serious health threat.A palace official said that the king wished to make his treatment public in the hopes that it will encourage other men to get their prostates checked. According to Britain's National Health Service, benign prostate enlargement is common in men over 50 can be found in up to 90% of men over the age of 70.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/fbi-reveals-1983-plot-to-assassinate-queen-elizabeth-ii-during-us-visit-1110618206.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

kate middleton, princess of wales, uk royal family, british royal family, king charles iii, royal disease, illness, royal surgery