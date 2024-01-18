Russia's MAKS Air Show Preliminary Scheduled for July 23-28, 2024 - Sources

International
The next International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) at Russia's Zhukovsky International Airport, which was rescheduled from 2023 to a later period, is preliminary scheduled for July 23-28, 2024, several sources close to the salon have told Sputnik.
MAKS-2023 was canceled in June 2023 and rescheduled to a yet unknown date. MAKS takes place in Zhukovsky, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Russia's capital, Moscow, every two years.
02:34 GMT 18.01.2024 (Updated: 02:40 GMT 18.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The next International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) at Russia's Zhukovsky International Airport, which was rescheduled from 2023 to a later period, is preliminary scheduled for July 23-28, 2024, several sources close to the event have told Sputnik.
MAKS-2023 was canceled in June 2023 and rescheduled to a yet unknown date.
"[The dates] discussed are July 23-28, 2024," one of the sources familiar with the matter said.
MAKS takes place in Zhukovsky, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Russia's capital, Moscow, every two years.
Checkmate fighter jet at Russia's MAKS air show. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2021
Russia
From Su-57 to 'Checkmate': New Russian Fifth-Generation Fighter Makes a Splash in Aerospace Industry
21 July 2021, 14:17 GMT
