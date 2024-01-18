https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/russias-maks-air-show-preliminary-scheduled-for-july-23-28-2024---sources-1116241179.html

Russia's MAKS Air Show Preliminary Scheduled for July 23-28, 2024 - Sources

Russia's MAKS Air Show Preliminary Scheduled for July 23-28, 2024 - Sources

The next International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) at Russia's Zhukovsky International Airport, which was rescheduled from 2023 to a later period, is preliminary scheduled for July 23-28, 2024, several sources close to the salon have told Sputnik.

MAKS-2023 was canceled in June 2023 and rescheduled to a yet unknown date. MAKS takes place in Zhukovsky, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Russia's capital, Moscow, every two years.

