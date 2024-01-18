https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/us-continues-to-attack-yemen-russia-blasts-foreign-mercenaries-1116237956.html

US Continues to Attack Yemen; Russia Blasts Foreign Mercenaries

The US continues its illegal attack on the nation of Yemen as Russia increases its air and missile assault on the Ukrainian militants.

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss the crisis in the Red Sea and the future of the conflict in Gaza.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Iran's missile strikes and Russia's crushing aerial blows on the Kiev regime.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, discusses the West's decline and Biden's failure in foreign policy.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the viability of the ICJ case against Israel and the fallout from the South African testimony.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, discusses Chinese success in the automotive industry and law enforcement cooperation between Iran and India.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss the unraveling of Somaliland recent elections in Africa.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss the US and UK working on biological threats and the infamous Disease X discussed at Davos.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Julian Assange and RFK Jr's position on West Asia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

