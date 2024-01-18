https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/us-redesignates-houthis-as-terrorists-fbi-baits-teens-davos-drama-1116238634.html

The Biden administration redesignates Yemen’s Houthis as terrorists, adopting another Trump-era policy.

US Redesignates Houthis as Terrorists, FBI Baits Teens, Davos Drama

Nicolas Davies, independent journalist, CODEPINK researcher and co-author of “War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict,” joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss dealings at Davos, and in particular the cold shoulder Ukraine’s delegation occasionally encountered. He also discusses the trajectory of the conflict in Ukraine, the Biden administration’s redesignation of Yemen’s Houthis as a terrorist group, and why the White House continues to tout Israel-Saudi normalization as a path to peace and independence for Palestinians.Coleen Rowley, retired FBI agent and former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel for the bureau, discusses the FBI’s pattern of cajoling people into attempting crimes rather than actually interrupting their radicalization. She also discusses some alternatives to the practice of entrapment that might actually keep Americans safer, and whether January 6 prosecutors are overreaching in some of the charges they’ve brought against rioters.Jim Jatras, former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican leadership, discusses the White House's efforts to pass funding for Ukraine and Israel, whether former President Donald Trump has anything to fear from other GOP candidates, whether legal efforts to keep Trump off the ballot will work, revelations that Hunter Biden's art sales weren't as anonymous as promised, and why political consultant Roger Stone is in hot water again.Cohost of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall discusses a call for the West to “confront” the corruption within the Taliban, without acknowledging Washington’s own contribution to that corruption.The Misfits also discuss the secretary of state’s broken plane, how to interpret the Biden administration’s actions on things like overdraft fees, cocaine found on Hunter Biden’s gun, and Atlantic Magazine blaming the state of the world on “flukes.”The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

