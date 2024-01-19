https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/key-scotus-cases-iran-pakistan-tension-hunter-laptop-bombshell-1116257160.html

The Guardian tracks the paper trail showing just how the US State Department creates exemptions to its rules for Israel.

2024-01-19T04:15+0000

2024-01-19T04:15+0000

2024-01-19T08:46+0000

Kim Keenan, adjunct professor at George Washington University and former general counsel of the NAACP, joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss a Supreme Court case affecting how cities and states can treat their homeless populations and why courts are discussing this legal minutiae instead of grappling with the homelessness crisis. She also discusses another case that has the potential to seriously affect the power of federal agencies to defend their regulations, the latest government shutdown drama, whether House Speaker Mike Johnson will go the way of his predecessor and who former President Donald Trump’s running mate might be.Journalist and co-editor of Peoples Dispatch Zoe Alexandra discusses the efforts to block Guatemala’s new president from being sworn in, how the US can and should position itself with regard to new progressive but not strongly leftists governments in South and Central America, Argentine President Javier Milei’s advice for the World Economic Forum, and an anticipated general strike planned next week by Argentine trade unions against Milei’s economic program.Independent journalist Christopher Helali discusses the recent exchange of airstrikes between Iran and Pakistan, what the US risks with its ongoing strikes on Yemen, revelations that the Department of Justice likely had Hunter Biden’s laptop in their possession even as the story of its discovery was being dismissed as “Russian disinformation” and what it means that the “Russian disinformation” lie was promoted with the full knowledge of DOJ officials that it was false. He also discusses the government asking banks to search their customers’ transactions for terms like “MAGA,” which could be considered protected political expression.Asylum attorney and writer Jason Dzubow discusses what border policy changes might be under discussion between Congress and the White House, the state of Texas continuing to flout federal authority in blocking Border Patrol agents from parts of the Mexican border, and the legislative trickery employed in the UK to try to push through a program to send refugees to Rwanda.The Misfits also discuss a new hearing ordered into the behavior of the Georgia district attorney leading the investigation into 2020 election interference in the state.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

