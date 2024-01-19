International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
'Look Ma, I'm Wearing My Hat!': Russian Soldiers on Front Lines Record Heartwarming Family Vids
'Look Ma, I'm Wearing My Hat!': Russian Soldiers on Front Lines Record Heartwarming Family Vids
This time, it is grown men on the front lines who demonstrate their affection to their mothers by showing that they haven't forgotten to wear their hats in winter.
Recently, however, a new trend has emerged among Russian soldiers in the Ukrainian conflict zone amid the winter chill that has settled on the battlefield.This time, it is grown men on the front lines who demonstrate their affection to their mothers by showing that they haven't forgotten to wear their hats in winter.
13:51 GMT 19.01.2024
Mothers urging their kids to wear proper headwear - "Don't forget to wear your hat!" – is a common sight in Russia during winter.
Recently, however, a new trend has emerged among Russian soldiers in the Ukrainian conflict zone amid the winter chill that has settled on the battlefield.
This time, it is grown men on the front lines who demonstrate their affection to their mothers by showing that they haven't forgotten to wear their hats in winter.
