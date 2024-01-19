https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/look-ma-im-wearing-my-hat-russian-soldiers-on-front-lines-record-heartwarming-family-vids-1116268596.html
'Look Ma, I'm Wearing My Hat!': Russian Soldiers on Front Lines Record Heartwarming Family Vids
This time, it is grown men on the front lines who demonstrate their affection to their mothers by showing that they haven't forgotten to wear their hats in winter.
Recently, however, a new trend has emerged among Russian soldiers in the Ukrainian conflict zone amid the winter chill that has settled on the battlefield.This time, it is grown men on the front lines who demonstrate their affection to their mothers by showing that they haven't forgotten to wear their hats in winter.
Mothers urging their kids to wear proper headwear - "Don't forget to wear your hat!" – is a common sight in Russia during winter.
Recently, however, a new trend has emerged among Russian soldiers in the Ukrainian conflict zone amid the winter chill that has settled on the battlefield.
This time, it is grown men on the front lines who demonstrate their affection to their mothers by showing that they haven't forgotten to wear their hats in winter.